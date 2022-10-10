Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: Do you want to live in a dictatorship?
Show of hands: Who wants the US to be a dictatorship? Ah, no one? Well, almost no one. We see your hand, Mr. Trump. The opposite of a dictatorship is a democracy, of course, but it’s really more of a continuum from absolute dictatorship to healthy democracy that guarantees and guards everyone’s rights regardless of gender, race, sexual identity, or ancestry.
Augusta Free Press
Was Joe Biden legitimately elected? Yesli Vega still can’t say one way or the other
Is Yesli Vega an election denier? Her campaign was given another chance this week to give an unequivocal “no” on that question and declined, so maybe we should presume that she is. The issue came up again in the context of the reporting on former Republican Congressman Denver...
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: Vladimir Putin is on the ballot in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections
Really, everything’s on the ballot. We hear that reproductive rights are on the ballot, in a bid to elect lawmakers who will codify reproductive rights into black letter law. Anything else on the ballot?. Maybe climate chaos or its mitigation. Most Democrats say climate emergency action is crucial while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump In Final Public Hearing
The panel revealed recently obtained Secret Service emails showing the agency was fully aware of the threat of violence in the days and weeks before Jan. 6.
Augusta Free Press
Legislation to separate Joint Consolidated student loans signed into U.S. law
On July 1, 2006, Congress ended the Joint Consolidation Loan program, which enabled married couples to combine student loan debt. The program, however, did not take into consideration severing existing student loans in cases of domestic violence, economic abuse or an unresponsive partner. Borrowers across the U.S. remained liable for an abusive or uncommunicative ex-spouse’s student loan debt.
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences. If the other two councilmembers heed calls to step down, their constituents will have lost some of their most powerful leaders and a state investigation into their private meeting could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor. Pressure mounted Thursday on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign a day after former council President Nury Martinez stepped down for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass remarks about Armenians and Jews. Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down.
Augusta Free Press
Josh Throneburg TV ad, ‘Lonely,’ puts focus on how Bob Good agenda attacks family core
The campaign of Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Josh Throneburg has released its first TV ad, “Lonely,” which will run in the Charlottesville and Roanoke-Lynchburg markets. “Lonely” introduces Josh’s family and walks through the ways in which Republican incumbent Bob Good’s policy agenda would have prevented the Throneburg...
RELATED PEOPLE
Augusta Free Press
‘Morally reprehensible’: Beyer responds to GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts
After House Republicans made clear their intentions Wednesday to leverage future debt-limit negotiations to force cuts to Medicare and Social Security, the chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC) responded. Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat, of Virginia slammed Republicans, according to a press release, for their “economically catastrophic”...
Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases
Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.
Augusta Free Press
Climate and Energy News Roundup: What’s making environmental news
After pummeling Cuba, Hurricane Ian was among the most powerful and devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the US. The destruction of property alone appears to be among the worst recorded. According to Michael Wehner at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, “Climate change didn’t cause the storm but it did cause it to be wetter.” Warming oceans caused it to absorb and dump 10% more water than it otherwise would have, creating a significant multiplying effect.
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution'
The 82-year-old senator planned to spend Thursday night at the hospital, according to his office. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution'.
Comments / 0