SU fans get ready to pack the dome for Saturday's big game
Syracuse, N.Y. — As of earlier today, there were just 1,500 tickets left for Saturday's game against #15 NC State. It's the first time since 2001 that both Syracuse and their opponent are ranked in the top 20. Now, Syracuse fans are pushing for a sell out. Not only...
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse Athletics says fewer than 1,500 tickets left for Syracuse-NC State game
Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad’s footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
'They’re giving us everything they’ve got': Doeren on week of practice, Syracuse
The NC State football team will head north this Saturday, as the Wolfpack is set to faceoff with undefeated Syracuse Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Pack is coming off a nice win over Florida State, and NC State will look to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Orange. While his status remains up in the air, there’s a good chance NC State will be playing without quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a shoulder injury against FSU.
Likely sellout for Saturday’s SU football game, Chief Facilities Officer says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What may have seemed unthinkable a couple of months ago is as real as ever as we close in on one of the biggest Syracuse Football games inside the dome in years. The game against NC State on Saturday will be the first between two ranked teams to take place in […]
Syracuse basketball begins season 13th in ACC Power Rankings
With the college basketball season is less than a month away, here are our Preseason ACC Power Rankings. Returning off a trip to the NCAA finals, UNC has arguably the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. The embarrassment of riches does not end there, as Armando Bacot is also back and looking for a potential ACC Player of the Year award. This team is deep, and the four-point loss in the finals could motivate this team all season.
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
Syracuse Basketball: SU prioritizing City Rocks wing, who will officially visit
Damarius Owens, who received a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer this past April, is expected to officially visit the Orange program this coming weekend, according to a report from Mike Waters of Syracuse.com. The 6-foot-7 wing, who entered the national rankings for the 2024 class not too long ago, will take...
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
ACC commissioner on Syracuse’s place in league: ‘Syracuse absolutely makes ACC basketball better’
Charlotte, N.C. ― Since joining the ACC, the Syracuse basketball program hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success that it did during its three decades of membership in the Big East. In the last eight years, Syracuse has finished no higher than sixth in the ACC. Last year,...
Syracuse downtown business partners with SU Football player on a 'sweet' NIL Deal
Wednesday night at The Ice Cream Stand in downtown Syracuse, SU Linebacker Marlowe Wax was debuting his custom ice cream flavor, which will be featured for the month of October. It’s the latest event as part of of a one-year Name, Image, and Likeness deal that Wax has with the...
TNIAAM Roundtable: Syracuse men’s basketball pre-season thoughts
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team kicks off their season with several exhibition games in about two weeks. With SU football having a bye week and the next men’s basketball season on the horizon, what better time than to make some predictions?. In this exercise, the TNIAAM panelists...
Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
SU to update community on JMA Wireless Dome fan safety ahead of Saturday's game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala is scheduled update the public on the fan experience inside the JMA Wireless Dome ahead of Saturday's Syracuse football game. One thing the university expected to address are safety concerns when it comes to large crowds....
Even people who didn’t like football came to see one of the world’s most famous athletes play Syracuse in 1912
As they made their way towards Archbold Stadium, excitement rippled through the thousands of Syracuse University football fans on Oct. 12, 1912. The game between the 1-1 Orange and the 4-0-1 Carlisle Indian School was billed by the Syracuse Journal that morning as the “the greatest battle to be waged in Central New York this year.”
Syracuse women’s basketball: Coach Legette-Jack’s scheme by the numbers
For the Syracuse Orange, no one was a bigger addition to the women’s basketball team than new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. After a gap year under interim coach Von Reed, Legette-Jack earned the Orange’s coaching gig in March and began the process of rebuilding what has historically been a successful Syracuse women’s basketball program in recent memory.
‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?
Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
