Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May's Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1.
Egg Harbor edges Hammonton in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Biersbach knocked in his second goal of the day in double overtime as Egg Harbor won on the road, 2-1, over Hammonton. Biersbach staked Egg Harbor (12-3) to a 1-0 lead at halftime while Brett Barnes stopped 10 shots to preserve the win. Carter Bailey knotted the score at...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8.
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
Salem Tech boys cross-country back on throne after winning county title (PHOTOS)
Being the county champion has a slightly different feel to it the second time around. The Salem Tech boys’ cross-country team placed first Thursday at the Salem County Championships in Pittsgrove Township. Two years ago, the Chargers accomplished the feat for the first time in the program’s brief history....
Behrens directs Schalick girls cross-country to Salem County title (PHOTOS)
The glory was all there for Taylor Behrens’ taking. As the top returning runner and the only athlete in the county to finish 5,000 meters in under 21 minutes, the sophomore on the Schalick High girls’ cross-country team was the obvious favorite, heading into the Salem County Championships Thursday in Pittsgrove Township.
Burlington City over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Ian Brown scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Anthony Fitch in the second half for Burlington City in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Burlington City. Jonathan Martin made eight saves in the victory.
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
Glassboro over Schalick - Boys soccer recap
Gavin Dillard paced Glassboro with two goals in its 2-1 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Marcus Brown recorded five saves in the victory. Glassboro is 8-1-2 on the season.
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
Atlantic Tech over Bridgeton - Boys soccer recap
Benny Sanchez struck first while Trudale Scott added two more as Atlantic Tech won on the road, 3-0, over Bridgeton. Jevon Ryther dished two assists while Sanchez added one for Atlantic Tech (3-7-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Stamatis Kartofilis saved three shots to receive the shutout.
Girls volleyball: Donovan Catholic serves up straight-set win over Pinelands
Donovan Catholic has been there. Just yesterday, the Griffins saw one of their better players (Carly Bowbliss) fall to an injury in the middle of a game. As a teammate, coach or spectator, it’s never easy seeing someone go down, especially as the contest just began. On Thursday, Donovan...
Schalick boys cross-country’s Thompson takes home Salem County title on 1st shot
The question begged to be asked. How does someone, who has never participated in the sport, walk in and, in his first and only season as a varsity athlete, become the best in the county?. “That’s a tough question,” Gavin Thompson of the Schalick High boys’ cross-country team said. “I...
