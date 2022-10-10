ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

By Ashley Imlay
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06soYd_0iTm7mS800
Harper Morgan, left, a patient at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, gets a hug from Andie Pedersen, who is holding a painting by Harper, as Andie Pedersen’s husband, Todd, stands behind them during a press conference at the site of the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. During the press conference, the Pedersens announced a $35 million gift to Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise to help support an initiative to build the nation’s model health system for children. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County.

Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife, Andie Pedersen, said they were looking for the best long-term service project for their family.

After speaking to businesswoman and philanthropist Gail Miller about Primary Children's Hospital's initiative to improve health care for kids, "I think we all felt strongly about it, and I think at that point, it was a no-brainer," Andie Pedersen said Monday as the couple and others announced the donation at the construction site of the hospital's new Lehi location.

Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children's Health, noted this year marks the 100th anniversary of the hospital "and its mission to care for and support the children of the Mountain West."

In January 2020, the hospital announced "a promise to build a model health system for children in Utah, in the Mountain West, that would serve as a role model for the entire United States," she added.

The Lehi location is now halfway complete , she said, and the building is expected to open in early 2024 to serve children in the area.

Andie and Todd Pedersen "want something that will have a real, lasting and life-giving impact on kids for decades to come," Welkie said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D4Z3_0iTm7mS800
Gail Miller talks with Todd and Andie Pedersen after the announcement that the Pedersens are helping support an initiative to build the nation’s model health system for children on Monday in Lehi. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Details of how the $35 million will be used were not released on Monday, but hospital officials said they will announce more next month. An inpatient tower at the Lehi hospital will be named for the Pedersens, Welkie noted, explaining that the hospital wouldn't have been possible without people like the Millers and Pedersens.

Miller said one of her family's guiding principles — though lofty and "probably unattainable" — "is to go about doing good until there's too much good in the world."

"But there's no harm in trying," she said.

Miller emphasized the importance of the new hospital, as new homes "are popping up everywhere" around it.

The hospital will help patients like Harper Morgan, 10, who stood smiling with Miller as she spoke during the news conference. Harper was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4 years old.

"She remembers being scared after learning about her diagnosis, and when she first started going to Primary Children's Hospital," Miller said.

It was a scary experience for Harper to be at the hospital with people she didn't know. "But the staff immediately put her at ease, and once she became familiar with the doctors, she trusted them," Miller said.

Now Harper is done with her cancer treatment, and "she is full of life and energy, and her dad calls her a total warrior."

Harper lives near the new hospital, and once the Lehi location opens, she won't need to go to Salt Lake City if she needs follow-up treatment, Miller noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCqbS_0iTm7mS800
Gail Miller stands with Harper Morgan, who is a patient at Primary Children’s Hospital, as they announce a major donation from the Todd and Andie Pedersen family to help support an initiative to build the nation’s model health system for children on Monday in Lehi at the construction site for the new hospital. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

"This new hospital campus is a key piece of a much larger vision, and it's going to distinguish Utah and the intermountain area as a model for integrated, high-quality pediatric care," Miller said.

Harper presented a gift to the Pedersens that she said is from her "favorite Halloween movie."

"Should we be scared?" Todd Pedersen quipped, before Harper presented the couple with a painting she created of "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Andie Pedersen said her family wanted to donate their money to inpatient treatment so they can visit patients and get to know them.

Todd Pedersen said he tries to emulate what his parents taught him about "doing good for others … not just financially … how we care for others, the time we put into others, the respect that we give them."

"For me, it is so cool to live in a community where ... we have people surrounding us thinking about the future of this community and the future of the children of this community in regards to this Primary Children's Hospital," he said.

His wife said they were at a place in their lives where they wanted to give before building a new home or spending money in some other way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162zb7_0iTm7mS800
The new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Monday. The hospital announced a major donation from the Todd and Andie Pedersen family to help support an initiative to build the nation’s model health system for children. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

"I guess we all felt like this should come before anything else in our life," she said.

Todd Pedersen said they've had friends and immediate family who have benefited from the services of Primary Children's Hospital. They wanted to set an example for other families in the community who have been "blessed" financially, of which he noted there are many in Utah's tech sector.

He described the donation as an investment that serves "as many people in the biggest way possible."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehifreepress.com

Pedersen family gifts $35 million to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi has hit the halfway mark in its construction. At a press conference on Monday, October 10, executives from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Gail Miller announced that Todd and Andie Pedersen have gifted $35 million to the hospital. Pedersen is the founder of Vivint Smart Home, one of North America’s largest residential security and smart home technology companies.
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Lehi, UT
Government
City
Lehi, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

This BYU study shows how parents can help their kids who have autism

“Parent-implemented interventions” can be a game-changer in the early treatment of autism. Researchers from BYU found in a recent study that parents that are professionally trained in providing behavioral interventions at home give their children with autism spectrum disorder a better outcome in life. With the high costs of medical treatment and long wait times for autism resources, parent-implemented interventions might be what families need to support their children in between treatment plans.
HIGHLAND, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pedersen
KUTV

New 'go-to' treatment for ED offered in Utah

KUTV — Andrew from Wasatch Medical Clinic spoke to David about a new treatment for ED. For more information visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Vivint Smart Home
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KUTV

Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy