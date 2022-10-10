Read full article on original website
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WTOK-TV
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
wtva.com
Interview: Mississippi FBI agent encourages parents to be aware of sextortion
Assistant Special Agent Maher Dimachkie joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to discuss sextortion. He addressed the awareness, prevention and protection.
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
State GOP leaders boast banning critical race theory. Experts say they didn’t
Mississippi lawmakers spent more than seven hours in early 2022 debating a bill that they said would ban the teaching of critical race theory. They passed it after brushing off the emotional objections of every Black lawmaker and the fact that no state K-12 classroom taught the academic theory. On the campaign trail and during […]
WTOK-TV
USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama
LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
WAPT
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
radioplusinfo.com
10-13-22 marquette law school poll
A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a wider margin in the U.S. Senate race than a month ago and a toss-up in the governor’s race. Among likely voters, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 52% to 46%. In September, Johnson had a one point lead. The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup: Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels. In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, and Michels 44%. The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, with a margin of error of 4.8 percent.
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 11
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Tuesday, October 11. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On Tuesday, fairgoers can enjoy more than 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $30 from 2 […]
radioplusinfo.com
10-12-22 mandela barnes fundraising gets boost following debate
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign said it raised nearly $1.5 million since the lieutenant governor squared off with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the race’s first debate last Friday. According to the campaign, the money came from about 30,000 new contributors. The announcement comes days after Barnes said he raised more than $20.1 million over the last three months. Johnson and Barnes next debate is Thursday night at Marquette University.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
SNAP FAQ: What Are Mississippi’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, helps low-income families and individuals purchase the food they need from authorized locations. In...
