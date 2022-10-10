ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama

LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
HAMILTON, MS
radioplusinfo.com

10-13-22 marquette law school poll

A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a wider margin in the U.S. Senate race than a month ago and a toss-up in the governor’s race. Among likely voters, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 52% to 46%. In September, Johnson had a one point lead. The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup: Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels. In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, and Michels 44%. The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, with a margin of error of 4.8 percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
mississippifreepress.org

An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 11

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Tuesday, October 11. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On Tuesday, fairgoers can enjoy more than 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $30 from 2 […]
JACKSON, MS
radioplusinfo.com

10-12-22 mandela barnes fundraising gets boost following debate

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign said it raised nearly $1.5 million since the lieutenant governor squared off with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the race’s first debate last Friday. According to the campaign, the money came from about 30,000 new contributors. The announcement comes days after Barnes said he raised more than $20.1 million over the last three months. Johnson and Barnes next debate is Thursday night at Marquette University.
WISCONSIN STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

