kyma.com
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
calexicochronicle.com
Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested
CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
holtvilletribune.com
1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought
EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
thedesertreview.com
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation
EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
kyma.com
Local organization fundraising for military families
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization is collecting funds for military families in need. The Military Spouses Club says it wants to help military families from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. They say some of them are struggling financially and might not be...
Councilman Pastor Hawkins hoping to represent the people in Imperial county
Councilman Pastor Brian Hawkins made a stop in Brawley on Tuesday to continue to connect with the community and discuss his desire to help change Imperial County. The post Councilman Pastor Hawkins hoping to represent the people in Imperial county appeared first on KYMA.
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Cattle Call Queen Court Crowned
EL CENTRO/BRAWLEY — After two nights of skills and pageantry, each of the four contestants for this year’s 66th Cattle Call Queen Court was crowned, including the royal star of the show, 2022-2023 Queen Cidney Roper. “I feel like I’m in a state of surrealism. This has truly...
kyma.com
Prop 416
The General Plan is an extensive document that provides. guidance for the social, economic, environmental and. overall physical development of the City of Yuma. It consists. of a series of interlinked chapters addressing state required. elements/subjects. These elements seem quite varied, but. each constitutes an important piece of the same...
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Jackson
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Jackson!. Jackson is a 9-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is super sweet. Jackson gets along well with dogs of all sizes and walks great on a leash and is also housebroken. Jackson is a kind of dog who is always smiling and he...
Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program
The Child & Family Resources and Children's Action Alliance will host a celebration for families enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The post Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro City Council candidates campaign heavily for election
Four candidates but only two seats for the El Centro City Council. The post El Centro City Council candidates campaign heavily for election appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Rosie Arreola-Fernandez
Candidate NameRosie Arreola-Fernandez Website / Social MediaEmail: fernandez_rosie@yahoo.com, rfernandez@calexico.ca.gov Candidate BioCouncil Member Arreola Fernandez graduated from the nursing program at Imperial Valley College and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1981 and a Registered Nurse in 1993. She has served as a Council Member for the City of Calexico since December 2018. She served as Mayor for the City of Calexico for one year from July 2020 to July 2021. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has also served 16 years as an elected board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. For the past 15 years Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has and continues to serve as an active Board Director for the Calexico Chamber of Commerce; and, for 16-years she served as an elected official as board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. Since 2014 Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has performed altruistic community work as a member of the Womans’ Improvement Club in Calexico, in addition to, being a member of the Juarez/Lincoln Club in the City of Calexico for the past 25 years. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez is a member of the Fit & Healthy Organization Committee. Ms. Arreola-Fernandez entered into partnership to establish the B & R Counseling Services in Imperial.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
