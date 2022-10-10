ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Locked on Women’s Basketball: Is Diamond Johnson the next N.C. State star? Will Hailey Van Lith elevate Louisville? ACC Madness!

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal. It’s ACC women’s basketball media day and of course, The Next’s ACC reporter Mitchell Northam is on hand for the festivities. He joins Howard from inside the event to discuss all the hot topics in the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Stella Johnson Day at Rider, where Lynn Milligan is building her next NCAA power in the MAAC

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by longtime Rider head coach Lynn Milligan. The two discuss the upcoming Rider jersey retirement of Stella Johnson. Coach Lynn Milligan talks about Stella Johnson’s jersey retirement...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

