Volusia County, FL

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up

SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
#Essentials#Kayaking
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
'Suspicious device' investigation at Panera Bread in Seminole County causes traffic issues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Police investigating a ‘suspicious device’ at a Panera Bread in Seminole County on Thursday had traffic tied up during the morning commute. This happened in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Red Bug Lake Road. Seminole County Transportation Services left a message for parents saying expect students to be late due to traffic issues.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL

