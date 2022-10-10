Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Nuclear plant loses external power; ‘Murder She Wrote’ star dies; baseball playoffs continue | Hot off the Wire podcast
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday called it a “deeply worrying development.”. The Los Angeles...
NFL・
Channel 3000
Biden reevaluating U.S.-Saudi relations; NFL to discuss roughing calls; Nissan leaving Russia | Hot off the Wire podcast
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes.
NFL・
Channel 3000
Biden says Putin ‘totally miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine but is a ‘rational actor’
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Poll: more say finances poor; U.S. clears COVID boosters for kids; space tourist signs up for moon flight | Hot off the Wire podcast
Three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. Protesters gathered at Wednesday’s meeting. More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. That’s...
Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s military also said it detected North Korea firing about 170 rounds of artillery from eastern and western coastal areas near the border region and that the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the Koreas established under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now. Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday).
Channel 3000
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine's southern offensive is succeeding.
Channel 3000
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to unveil ‘surprising’ new details in hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 10th...
Channel 3000
What to watch in Thursday’s January 6 hearing
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is holding their last hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, giving the panel one more opportunity to hammer home its message that former President Donald Trump is still dangerous to democracy. The committee is scheduled to return to the public eye at...
Channel 3000
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said.
Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by...
Elon Musk is under federal investigation, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
Comments / 0