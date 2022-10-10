ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Opinion: Saving souls and saving lives in Crabapple

Crabapple is a place people love to visit or come home to. It has a traditional small-town Georgia feel with more than just a touch of modern. Featuring a village green with constantly changing events and trendy shops opening in rapid succession, Crabapple is truly one of North Fulton’s most unique communities.
Photos: Singer-songwriters hit the stage at Wire & Wood

The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area. The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area.
Chef Ale takes a personal journey through food

ATLANTA — Chef Ale Peek started her journey as a chocolatier five years ago, brandishing her assorted boxes of chocolate with “Art & Taste.” In the beginning, creating artisan chocolate was a way to represent the Acworth-based chef. Peek’s boxes of assorted, brilliantly colored artisan chocolate contain...
Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise

I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media. As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an...
Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell. The four candidates who have qualified for the special...
