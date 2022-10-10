PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday October 7th, WAGM This Morning staff Shawn Cunningham, Vanessa Symonick and Stewart Legasse successfully wrapped up the 62nd Annual Potato Picker’s Special. The three week event featured an array of live guests, viewer giveaways and commitment to ag life in Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. The last show concluded with the recently crowned 2022 Maine Potato Queens. The Picker’s Special aired in place of Rise & Shine from Monday 19th through Friday October 7th. And while the Picker’s Special ended on that day, WAGM’s commitment to community remains steadfast. The following Monday, October 10th Dixie Shaw, Hunger and Food Service Relief Director for Catholic Charities Maine was a featured guest on WAGM This Morning’s 6 am hour. who talked about the concern and increased need of county folks being able to eat and have access to healthy meals. With inflation, the rising cost of home heating fuel, expensive cost of groceries and the added stress of paying bills like rent, mortgage and medications...people might be stretched thin even more so this coming winter. Shaw says a challenge could loom in the near future for many. But WAGM remains committed to not only providing local news coverage but community activism. The station will engage in more efforts like telethons to help social service organizations meet their needs. The segment concluded with the station donating a box of food to Shaw and Catholic Charities, collected over the past three weeks through an in house collection drive. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Wilcox)

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO