Mild Day Ahead With Sunshine Continuing But Clouds Will Increase Into the Overnight Hours
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we continued a sunny stretch of weather with highs into the mid to upper 50s. I expect temperatures to warm today and continue our dry and sunny stretch of weather. Unfortunately this will be the last day for that as clouds to look to increase ahead of our next system stemming from a cold front off to our west. Once that does arrive we will be looking at some heavy rain throughout the day on Friday and that will continue in the form of some scattered activity on Saturday morning.
Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Tomorrow with Clouds Increasing Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping outside today we saw a slightly warmer day compared to yesterday. This was thanks to mostly sunny skies seen throughout the day, as well as southwesterly winds remaining on the light side, but working to bring warmer air into the region. I think we’ll continue to see this warming trend tomorrow, with more sunshine expected, but we’ll likely level off in terms of temperatures as cloud cover looks to move in for the end of the work week.
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
WAGM Wraps Up 62nd Annual Potato Picker’s Special
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday October 7th, WAGM This Morning staff Shawn Cunningham, Vanessa Symonick and Stewart Legasse successfully wrapped up the 62nd Annual Potato Picker’s Special. The three week event featured an array of live guests, viewer giveaways and commitment to ag life in Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. The last show concluded with the recently crowned 2022 Maine Potato Queens. The Picker’s Special aired in place of Rise & Shine from Monday 19th through Friday October 7th. And while the Picker’s Special ended on that day, WAGM’s commitment to community remains steadfast. The following Monday, October 10th Dixie Shaw, Hunger and Food Service Relief Director for Catholic Charities Maine was a featured guest on WAGM This Morning’s 6 am hour. who talked about the concern and increased need of county folks being able to eat and have access to healthy meals. With inflation, the rising cost of home heating fuel, expensive cost of groceries and the added stress of paying bills like rent, mortgage and medications...people might be stretched thin even more so this coming winter. Shaw says a challenge could loom in the near future for many. But WAGM remains committed to not only providing local news coverage but community activism. The station will engage in more efforts like telethons to help social service organizations meet their needs. The segment concluded with the station donating a box of food to Shaw and Catholic Charities, collected over the past three weeks through an in house collection drive. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Wilcox)
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. monday soccer highlights. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT. NewsSource 8 at 6. WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
Facing labor shortage and shrinking population, Presque Isle looks to attract refugee families
One morning at the Irving sawmill in Ashland late last month, hundreds of logs were moving through a mechanical sorting machine the size of a high school swimming pool, tumbling into enormous metal hoppers before being whisked away on a conveyor belt to be processed. The mill produces around 500,000...
Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A medical emergency lead to a one vehicle accident in presque isle. According to Presque Isle Police Department, around 9:10 am a blue jeep left the roadway on Main Street and continued down a grassy hill. Police say the driver of the jeep experienced a medical event and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Investigation is still ongoing.
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, including the following. PERHAM — Trooper Rider responded to an address in Perham for a burglary. During the course of his investigation, Tr. Rider was shown a picture of two men loading the suspected property. Tr. Roy assisted Tr. Rider and went to the suspects’ home in Limestone and immediately observed some of the stolen property. He confronted the two suspects and the first admitted to taking the tools from the home in Perham. The second suspect stated it was his fault and he asked the first man to help him get the items. A Forest Ranger assisted Tr. Roy with recovering all the stolen items and transporting them to the Caribou Police Department. The first suspect was issued a criminal summons for criminal conspiracy and the second suspect for receiving stolen property. Tr. Rider later summonsed the homeowner where the property was being held for receiving stolen property.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
