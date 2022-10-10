ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Southwick, MA
Southwick, MA
WWLP 22News

Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!

(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Celebrate all things pumpkin at Westfield Pumpkinfest

It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Marriott Downtown Springfield hotel rehab, Tower Square changes brighten downtown’s future (Editorial)

Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble

There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass renters deserve better from their landlords

It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians

Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
