Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
Westfield recognizes scholarship donors, Puerto Rican community at flag raising
WESTFIELD — Living in Westfield, Isabel and Gabino “Gabo” Castro sacrificed so their children could have a good education, and continued to do so by establishing an endowment fund for through the Citizen Scholarship Fund of Westfield. The fund benefits a Latino student from Westfield, regardless of...
Westfield Council approves grants, first reading of tax work-off program for veterans
WESTFIELD — At a rescheduled City Council meeting on Oct. 11, President William Onyski began with a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan Sr., an active member of the Westfield community and a retired area educator, who died Oct. 3. City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. thanked the...
Longmeadow High School senior represented state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation
Seventeen-year-old Lily Girard, a rising senior at Longmeadow High School, was one of two girls from Massachusetts chosen to represent her state as a “senator” for a week at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., this summer. “My experience in Washington was absolutely incredible,” she...
Westfield High School receives $1M for repairs, upgrades
Members of the Westfield Public Schools received a $1,005,000 check to help with updating the high school. The money will be divided up going towards fixing the tennis courts, as well as upgrading the science labs and making improvements towards school security.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWLP 22News
Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!
(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
Celebrate all things pumpkin at Westfield Pumpkinfest
It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
Family Health Center of Worcester employees are resigning following furloughs, layoffs
While Family Health Center CEO and President CEO Louis Brady said the Worcester-based health center is not in danger of closing, staff painted a stark picture of the reality they are facing on a daily basis. “You know our morale, it’s super low,” Taisha Delgado, a team lead nurse for...
After interviews, Holyoke City Council proceeds with some mayoral board appointees
HOLYOKE — At a Wednesday night meeting, the City Council’s Public Service Committee interviewed candidates appointed by the mayor to fill open seats on municipal board, such as the Historical Commission and Library Board. The committee, chaired by Councilor Peter R. Tallman, forwarded the recommendations to the City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Catherine McEvady the 2022 Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Catherine McEvady the 65th Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient. The award honors a longtime member who has made “significant contributions” to the parade’s and association’s success. The Rohan Award honors the parade’s first grand marshal. Brynn...
Belchertown uses ARPA funds for teacher and school district staff bonuses
BELCHERTOWN — Full-time teachers and staff in the public school district are being rewarded with $2,500 one-time stipends following a unanimous vote by Select Board during a joint meeting Tuesday with the School Committee. The payments include $2,500 each for school district’s approximately 300 full-time employees, and $1,250 to...
thereminder.com
Field trip to D.C. approved, but cost may be too steep for Hampden, Wilbraham families
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee approved a request from Wilbraham Middle School Principal John Derosia to conduct a field trip for the eighth-grade students from Wilbraham Middle and Green Meadows schools. Derosia explained that before the coronavirus pandemic, the trip was run through the company EF Explore....
Worcester City Councilor says Plantation Street name change discussion is ‘superficial’
One Worcester City Councilor said she thinks the discussion around changing street names that include the word ‘plantation’ in the city is superficial and takes away from addressing issues that are systemically oppressive. District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said the conversations surrounding changing the name of Plantation Street,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marriott Downtown Springfield hotel rehab, Tower Square changes brighten downtown’s future (Editorial)
Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble
There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
Local employers still struggling to hire people
The latest jobs report showed some growth last month but local employers are still struggling to hire people.
Daily Collegian
UMass renters deserve better from their landlords
It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians
Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0