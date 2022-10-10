ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Oaxacan Angelenos confront racist words from City Council members

Former City Council President Nury Martinez attacked LA’s large Oaxacan community in a leaked recording. Oaxacan Angelenos share their reactions and how they want local government to make amends. LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan explains where you can submit your completed ballot — and how to track it —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Los Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), a Los Angeles city council member resigned from her position after her racist ideals were exposed earlier this month. Nury Martinez is at the center of the controversy where she and other councilmembers were caught on tape making comments about another councilmember’s Black child. The 49-year-old issued a lengthy statement regarding her decision, sent to the Los Angeles Times.More from VIBE.com'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans "Took A Toll" On HimFormer Black Employee Sues Tesla For Racial Abuse, Demands New Trial After Verdict's $122M ReductionFamily Seeks Answers After Black Man Found Hanging From...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Racism from leaked audio stings, but LA Oaxacans still feel ethnic pride

Michelle Vasquez Ruiz felt a rush of adrenaline when she first heard audio of former City Council President Nury Martinez disparaging Indigenous people from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. Martinez, in conversation with City Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, and LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, described Oaxacans as “tan feos,” or “so ugly.” Vasquez Ruiz is among the estimated 200,000 Zapotec Indigenous people from Oaxaca living in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#La City Council#Redistricting#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Racist Remarks

The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the seat, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for her resignation and those of two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpeedvision Returns: Auto Cable Channel Revived as Free Streaming Network, Backed by Former Discovery Execs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kcrw.com

More seats on LA City Council won’t reduce corruption, says former councilman

The leaked audio of racist comments made during a redistricting meeting among LA City Council members is yet another scandal in the city’s government, which already included corruption investigations and convictions. Former Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represented the West Valley, went to prison for obstructing a corruption probe. Former Councilmen Jose Huizar and Mark Ridley-Thomas face criminal charges for racketeering and bribery, respectively. And Mayor Eric Garcetti was accused of mishandling sexual assault allegations against a top aide, which has likely kept him from becoming President Biden’s ambassador to India.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

KCRW Global Beat México Live: Sgt. Papers & Parque de Cometas

KCRW Global Beat México is coming at you LIVE with Sgt. Papers and Parque de Cometas! Happening at The Paramount, located in the historic neighborhood of Boyle Heights, which just so happens to have KCRW’s very own DJ José Galván as their booker. Located above The Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC), a non-profit committed to teaching local Boyle Heights youth professional and creative skills in the music and arts industries, The Paramount works closely with its downstairs neighbors by offering students the opportunity to staff music events and work directly with featured artists. All proceeds from this event will be donated to BHAC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

How to make sure your vote gets counted this November

Twenty-two million ballots are on their way to physical mailboxes statewide. You may have already gotten yours, and hopefully you aim to figure out who and what you’ll vote for. Then you can mail that ballot back, deposit it into an official ballot drop box (postmarked no later than November 8), or deliver it to any voting location across LA County. You can also vote in-person at a voting location from October 29 to November 8.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy