Labor Issues

Jalopnik

Threat of Rail Strike Returns After Union Rejects Deal

After coming to a tentative agreement last month, it seems that the country’s freight railroads are back on track for a cataclysmic strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) has voted against the proposed five-year contract, with 56 percent of members opposing the deal. The union will return to the negotiation table with the Class I freight railroad before a potential strike, but things aren’t looking good.
NewsTimes

Danbury bakeries ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to employees

A federal court ordered bakeries in Danbury and New York to pay nearly $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages to dozens of its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh filed a complaint against Pedro Coelho and his businesses...
bloomberglaw.com

Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law

An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
US News and World Report

U.S. Government Back and Forth on 'Gig' Workers, Contractors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor, the latest effort by the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era rule.
freightwaves.com

Rail firefighters and oilers vote to ratify labor agreement

Members of the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO) have voted by a 58.7% margin to ratify their labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. The agreement calls for the highest wage increase in 48 years, five annual service recognition payments, an additional paid day off and enhanced autism health care benefits, according to NCFO President Dean Devita. The agreement also calls for increasing a maximum hearing benefit from $600 to $2,000, a 22% wage increase and retroactive pay within the next 60 days.
PBS NewsHour

Labor Department proposal could upend rules for gig workers

The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The new U.S. Department of Labor regulations would replace a Trump-era rule...
Jalopnik

Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees

Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
Pitchfork

Secretly Group Union Agrees to Contract With Management

The Secretly Group Union has secured a contract with its employers. The union members announced last night (October 11) that they successfully negotiated a contract with Secretly Group, and that they have voted to ratify the contract. “This was a long and very difficult fight, but we could not be prouder to be the first independent label group union,” the union wrote.
AFP

Workers at 3rd Amazon site in New York hold unionization vote

Amazon workers at an upstate New York warehouse began voting Wednesday on whether to unionize in the latest labor battle following a surprise union win earlier this year at another Amazon site. Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which won a unionization vote in April at the 8,000-employee JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island in New York City, is hoping to follow up that upset with another win at a much smaller Amazon facility near the state capital Albany.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

