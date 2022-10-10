Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Threat of Rail Strike Returns After Union Rejects Deal
After coming to a tentative agreement last month, it seems that the country’s freight railroads are back on track for a cataclysmic strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) has voted against the proposed five-year contract, with 56 percent of members opposing the deal. The union will return to the negotiation table with the Class I freight railroad before a potential strike, but things aren’t looking good.
What is the railroad strike of 2022? Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you
Threats of a railroad strike that could debilitate the economy linger after a railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
CNBC
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major rail union rejects deal: What’s next?
Workers in a major rail union have voted against a deal with the nation's railroads, renewing the chances of a strike following the midterm elections.
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
NewsTimes
Danbury bakeries ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to employees
A federal court ordered bakeries in Danbury and New York to pay nearly $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages to dozens of its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh filed a complaint against Pedro Coelho and his businesses...
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
US News and World Report
U.S. Government Back and Forth on 'Gig' Workers, Contractors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor, the latest effort by the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era rule.
Explainer-How a U.S. rule on independent contracting will affect workers, businesses
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Some economists say companies are labor hoarding. It might give employees leverage if a recession hits.
Why going on strike could get much harder for American workers
Labor protests around the U.S. have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as employees across a range of industries have pushed for better pay and working conditions. But a case the Supreme Court agreed to hear last week could make going on strike much more difficult. In Glacier Northwest v. Int'l...
freightwaves.com
Rail firefighters and oilers vote to ratify labor agreement
Members of the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO) have voted by a 58.7% margin to ratify their labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. The agreement calls for the highest wage increase in 48 years, five annual service recognition payments, an additional paid day off and enhanced autism health care benefits, according to NCFO President Dean Devita. The agreement also calls for increasing a maximum hearing benefit from $600 to $2,000, a 22% wage increase and retroactive pay within the next 60 days.
Labor Department proposal could upend rules for gig workers
The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The new U.S. Department of Labor regulations would replace a Trump-era rule...
Jalopnik
Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees
Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
Biden Chips Away at Trump's Deregulatory Legacy With New Gig Worker Rule
The Biden administration took yet another swipe at former President Donald Trump's deregulatory legacy today with the release of a draft regulation that would expand (and complicate) the federal definition of who counts as an employee vs. an independent contractor. It's the latest spat in the war being waged in...
Secretly Group Union Agrees to Contract With Management
The Secretly Group Union has secured a contract with its employers. The union members announced last night (October 11) that they successfully negotiated a contract with Secretly Group, and that they have voted to ratify the contract. “This was a long and very difficult fight, but we could not be prouder to be the first independent label group union,” the union wrote.
Workers at 3rd Amazon site in New York hold unionization vote
Amazon workers at an upstate New York warehouse began voting Wednesday on whether to unionize in the latest labor battle following a surprise union win earlier this year at another Amazon site. Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which won a unionization vote in April at the 8,000-employee JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island in New York City, is hoping to follow up that upset with another win at a much smaller Amazon facility near the state capital Albany.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0