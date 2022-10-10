After coming to a tentative agreement last month, it seems that the country’s freight railroads are back on track for a cataclysmic strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) has voted against the proposed five-year contract, with 56 percent of members opposing the deal. The union will return to the negotiation table with the Class I freight railroad before a potential strike, but things aren’t looking good.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO