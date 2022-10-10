ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

‘No Such Thing as Closure': Community Leaders React to Life Sentence for Parkland School Shooter

State and local community leaders are speaking out after a jury sentenced the Parkland school shooter to life in prison without parole Thursday. More than four years after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a jury rejected a death sentence and he will now be sentenced to life without parole.
Teacher pay and school safety on the line in voter referendum

The campaign to educate voters about a referendum critical to Miami-Dade County Public Schools is in full swing following last week’s news conference that brought out a bevy of school board members. At stake is the renewal of a referendum passed in 2018 that would continue to fund teacher pay increases and maintain school safety.
Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
Student accused of bringing gun to elementary school in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Parents are demanding answers after a gun scare Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah. Parents told Local 10 News it was a fifth grader who brought the gun on campus. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday that read,. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers

A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case

MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...
Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison

After a nearly three-month long trial, families of victims listened as a jury recommended on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 be spared the death penalty and instead be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Several families have expressed anger and disappointment in the decision, calling it a miscarriage of justice.
Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
