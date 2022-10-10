Read full article on original website
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
NBC Miami
‘No Such Thing as Closure': Community Leaders React to Life Sentence for Parkland School Shooter
State and local community leaders are speaking out after a jury sentenced the Parkland school shooter to life in prison without parole Thursday. More than four years after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a jury rejected a death sentence and he will now be sentenced to life without parole.
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
miamitimesonline.com
Teacher pay and school safety on the line in voter referendum
The campaign to educate voters about a referendum critical to Miami-Dade County Public Schools is in full swing following last week’s news conference that brought out a bevy of school board members. At stake is the renewal of a referendum passed in 2018 that would continue to fund teacher pay increases and maintain school safety.
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
Click10.com
South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing gun to elementary school in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Parents are demanding answers after a gun scare Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah. Parents told Local 10 News it was a fifth grader who brought the gun on campus. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday that read,. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
Click10.com
Broward Health forced to open overflow ICU units because of child respiratory illness surge
Usually, there’s a virus that appears as a common cold, but across the country, there is a spike of cases of a more serious virus and doctors say they want parents to be aware what to look for. Doctors issued a warning Tuesday as the virus that affects children...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Department await arrival of Rapid Deployment Force returning from Southwest Florida
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more than two dozen officials awaited their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Several officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered outside of the communications center...
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case
MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...
NBC Miami
Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison
After a nearly three-month long trial, families of victims listened as a jury recommended on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 be spared the death penalty and instead be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Several families have expressed anger and disappointment in the decision, calling it a miscarriage of justice.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Schools Police apprehend student that allegedly brought gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida Elementary School caused concern. The incident happened at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah where several students in a fifth grade classroom claimed they saw a gun, Monday. A grandmother who didn’t want to be...
Cruz jury retires for evening without reaching decision in Stoneman Douglas mass murder case
A Fort Lauderdale jury finished deliberating for the first day in the case against Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz but a decision was not reached.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
