MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO