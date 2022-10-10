Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
ASU homecoming sweeps through Alamosa
In addition to the festivities, ASU honored its Exceptional New Alumna Azarel Madrigal; its Outstanding Alumna Angelica Valdez; Billy Adams Award winners Chuck and Becky Owsley and the 2022 Adams State Grizzlies of the Year Jose Vallgomez and KatyRose Heldstab.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista holds off Center rally
CENTER – The Monte Vista High School volleyball team snapped a three-match losing streak on Tuesday as the Lady Pirates took a four-set victory from Center at the Vikings’ gym. The match wasn’t easy for Monte Vista as the scores were 25-18, 25-27, 25-18 and 25-17. The...
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal
A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
Sisters bring Chicago food to Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sisters Rebecca and Liz Bayer are bringing Chicago to Colorado Springs in their food truck “These Girls Got Beef,” and they joined Abbie and Craig to talk about their truck and how it got started. The two said they wanted to start a food truck for a while – seeing a lack […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area welcomes the ANHA
ALAMOSA – This week, the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area is hosting the Alliance of National Heritage Areas for its fall conference. As stated on SdCNHA website, “the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area tells stories of the people, culture and environment of more than 3,000 square-miles of the upper headwaters of the Rio Grande in Colorado’s San Luis Valley. It is among the most unique and well-preserved cultural landscapes in the nation, with stunning, beautiful natural resources and a rich mixture of historic and diverse settlements. The three southern counties of the San Luis Valley — Alamosa, Conejos, and Costilla — form the core of the heritage area, all knit together by the Rio Grande’s intricate network of tributary creeks, lakes, wetlands, artesian springs, and acequias.”
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
Debate continues in Pueblo over Columbus monument
Some people living in Pueblo chose to protest a Christopher Columbus monument located on Abriendo Avenue, while indigenous people and activist groups gathered as far away from the statue as they could.
Pueblo celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day Monday afternoon
Today is one of the most controversial days on the calendar each year. It is both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
KKTV
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs
A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation. Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.
krtnradio.com
In loving Memory of Minette, Renee Sierra Vigil
Minette, Renee Sierra Vigil age 45, passed away unexpectedly, on October 11, 2022, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo Colorado. PLEASE NOTE: FUNERAL MASS WILL BE CELEBRATED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022 AT 10 AM AT HOLY TRINITY CHURCH. Private inurnment at a later date. Arrangements were made under the direction...
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo
2 parents in Colorado are facing charges in connection to the death of their child. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing.
Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
KKTV
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
KKTV
Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
