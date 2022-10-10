ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday as Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Meadowvale Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports Nunez was heading eastbound, just west of Meadowvale Road, and was approaching slowed or stopped traffic.

Another vehicle was heading westbound on the highway near Nunez’s vehicle when officers say Nunez turned into the oncoming lane to avoid crashing into the traffic slowing ahead of him.

Nunez’s car then crashed into the back of the vehicle in the opposing lane, causing that vehicle to overturn.

Nunez’s car then collided into the front of another oncoming vehicle.

Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene. Injuries to the others involved were described as ranging from minor to moderate.

CHP says drugs or alcohol to not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on it is asked to call Buellton CHP at (805) 688-5551.

KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kprl.com

Crash in Atascadero 10.12.2022

Late Monday night, the driver of a stolen car led sheriff’s deputies on a chase near Atascadero. The vehicle crashed around 10:50 near Curbaril and Amapoa avenue. The car flipped over and the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He’s still at large. The...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect in murder of elderly man in Santa Ynez captured

The man who had been on the loose for several days following the murder of an elderly person in Santa Ynez was caught and arrested in Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is accused of killing 72-year-old Terry Wilson early Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. A little before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported an emergency in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022

A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
ATASCADERO, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy

Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
PORT HUENEME, CA
New Times

British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May

In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in SLO for commercial burglary, vehicle theft

Vehicle stolen from business on Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo. – On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Malibu Times

Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
