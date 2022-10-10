One victim killed in East Baltimore, another injured in separate shooting

Baltimore police are investigating after a violent start to the week with two shootings in East Baltimore.

One left a man dead, the other with injuries and both blocks rattled Monday afternoon.

"Every time or whatever you know he’d always come out that house, he’d always speak. He was just a happy go lucky jolly person,” a neighbor shared.

Neighbors say that's where the 53-year-old gunned down on his front steps on East Chase Street spent many mornings greeting them as they walked by.

"He was a good friendly person, yes he was cause he always showed me and my father respect,” she shared.

As homicide detectives gathered evidence, siblings on scene shared their brother, who'd just been murdered, just got out of the hospital weeks ago recovering from a shooting on the same side of town near Oliver and Milton Streets.

"He got shot on Labor Day. He got shot in the head and now they're saying he got shot in the head again. I'm not sure. I haven't talked to any detectives yet,” said the victim’s brother.

As Eastern District police were investigating the shooting on E Chase Street, they were called to Rose Street around 1:40 p.m., where more gun fire rang out.

"As I was exiting my block, we heard shots fire. No one actually got to see it. We just happened to go. The community, about 20 of us came up actually try to see if the victim was alive or hurt. From there we all waited until the police came. We didn't know where the shooting occurred but he was laid down in the intersection where he walked into our block,” recalled Jamar Kennedy.

Police say the 32-year old victim in that shooting is being treated in the hospital in critical condition.