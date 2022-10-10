ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

One victim killed in East Baltimore, another injured in separate shooting

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5jPa_0iTm4sT300

Baltimore police are investigating after a violent start to the week with two shootings in East Baltimore.

One left a man dead, the other with injuries and both blocks rattled Monday afternoon.

"Every time or whatever you know he’d always come out that house, he’d always speak. He was just a happy go lucky jolly person,” a neighbor shared.

Neighbors say that's where the 53-year-old gunned down on his front steps on East Chase Street spent many mornings greeting them as they walked by.

"He was a good friendly person, yes he was cause he always showed me and my father respect,” she shared.

As homicide detectives gathered evidence, siblings on scene shared their brother, who'd just been murdered, just got out of the hospital weeks ago recovering from a shooting on the same side of town near Oliver and Milton Streets.

"He got shot on Labor Day. He got shot in the head and now they're saying he got shot in the head again. I'm not sure. I haven't talked to any detectives yet,” said the victim’s brother.

As Eastern District police were investigating the shooting on E Chase Street, they were called to Rose Street around 1:40 p.m., where more gun fire rang out.

"As I was exiting my block, we heard shots fire. No one actually got to see it. We just happened to go. The community, about 20 of us came up actually try to see if the victim was alive or hurt. From there we all waited until the police came. We didn't know where the shooting occurred but he was laid down in the intersection where he walked into our block,” recalled Jamar Kennedy.

Police say the 32-year old victim in that shooting is being treated in the hospital in critical condition.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

42-year-old man shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Boone Street. There, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact detectives at (410)396-2433 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Labor Day#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old walking in East Baltimore heard gunfire, realized he was shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot and later hospitalized in East Baltimore Tuesday night. According to police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting neat Aisquith Street. There, officers located a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southeast Baltimore. The man was shot at approximately 1:40 pm on the 500 Block of North Rose Street. When the Baltimore Police arrived at the location, they discovered the man who had been shot multiple times. He was brought to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in leg in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

A teenager was shot Tuesday evening in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood. City police said officers were called around 6:08 p.m. to the 1600 block of Aisquith Street, where they found a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim told...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy