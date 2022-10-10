NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. Texas and Florida have a lot in common, mainly hurricanes. We learned more about EV cars and salt water (thanks, Ian). They don’t mix. This, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis as reported by the publication “Florida Politics.” In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO