Ozarks First.com

$1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. But Jones has given no signs of tempering...
NEWTOWN, CT
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn’t covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s decision because she was overseeing...
FLINT, MI
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
EAST LANSING, MI
5th Annual Buy Missouri Week

This week is the 5th Annual Buy Missouri Week. Visit www.buymissouri.net to find an interactive map that will show you a wide variety of unique products you can find and buy that are made right here in Missouri!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
MISSOURI STATE
Precision Garage Door Opening Its Doors in Southwest Missouri

Precision Garage Door is opening its doors right here in Southwest Missouri!! See what all they have to offer as well as an exciting special you don’t want to miss out on!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
MISSOURI STATE
Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
FLORIDA STATE

