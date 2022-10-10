Read full article on original website
Jeff Capel Apologized to Pitt Players for Past Comments
Jeff Capel apologized to the returning Pitt Panthers players for saying they needed "better players" at the end of last season.
How Pitt Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson
The Pitt Panthers are built to survive a lengthy absence from Dior Johnson.
With 2 years left on contract, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot believes he has 'a lot' to offer
Only 16 victories from 500, Keith Dambrot is approaching his 25th season in coaching and his sixth at Duquesne after signing a seven-year contract in 2017. Which raises the question: Does he want to sign an extension before the end of the 2023-24 season? No Duquesne coach has held the job for more than seven years since Red Manning served 16 from 1958-59 through 1973-74.
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
Trib 10: Bethel Park moves up in power rankings
As we roll into the stretch run of the regular season, things have settled down a bit in the weekly power rankings in Week 6 after a topsy-turvy Week 5. There were no dropouts in the Trib 10 from last week with the lone loss coming in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference clash of ranked teams as Bethel Park handed Upper St. Clair its first loss of the season, dropping the Panthers from No. 4 to No. 7.
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
Helling Stadium to Open to Guests, Spectators, Athletes for Homecoming Game
Ellwood City Area School District will open the gates to the newly renovated Helling Stadium on Friday, October 14 in its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls. The game starts at 7 p.m., and the district is excited to invite the public to take the first peek at the new stadium.
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup
Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
