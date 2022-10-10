Read full article on original website
Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn
The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 11 Park Drive in Wyandanch Village, Long Island
A new affordable housing project for seniors is now open at 11 Park Drive in Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre master-planned community in Suffolk County, Long Island. Developed in partnership by Albanese Development Corporation and Selfhelp Realty Group, the five-story building features 64 apartments for seniors 62 years and older, all designated for households earning at or below 70 percent area median income (AMI).
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
News 12
Suffolk County Executive Bellone announces $500K in revitalization funds
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Wednesday that 15 Long Island organizations will be on the receiving end of some extra funding for revitalization projects. In total, $500,000 is being awarded to fund Round 20 of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grants Program. Recipients were hand-picked by an advisory...
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates 8,350-Square-Foot Industrial Renewal in Mountainside, N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a renewal for 8,350 square feet of industrial space at 1094 Globe Avenue in Mountainside, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Thomas Ryan represented the tenant, First Knight Enterprises, Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, Adrienne R Weill.
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead hosts annual street fair
The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
rew-online.com
REBNY to Honor Outstanding Leaders in Property Management at 22nd Annual Residential Management Leadership Breakfast
The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association, will gather members of the residential property management industry on October 25th for the 22nd Annual Residential Management Leadership Breakfast. The event will feature keynote remarks from Dan Garodnick, Director of the New York City Department of City Planning and Chair of the City Planning Commission, and celebrate the accomplishments of residential real estate professionals, including honoring four leaders for outstanding work in the field.
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’
(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
27east.com
Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton
In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... more. When second-home owners give away or bequeath their property to their descendants, the tax consequences ... 6 Oct 2022...
therealdeal.com
Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
27east.com
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
Man wanted for stealing construction vehicles in West Babylon
Police say the man then attached them to a white pickup truck and took off.
longisland.com
Warby Parker Opening New Store at Roosevelt Field Shopping Mall
Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses, will be a new store at Roosevelt Field this Saturday, October 15th. Representing their second store in the Long Island area, Warby Parker said in a statement that this will allow them to connect with even more of their customers in the community.
