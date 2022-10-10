On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO