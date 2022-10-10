ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen

ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II

Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 6

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
