dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football offensive line key to turning around passing offense: ‘We have to be able to do both’
ATHENS — Sedrick Van Pran said something clicked for the offensive line in the fourth quarter of the Missouri game. The front five finally began opening holes, as Georgia ran for 107 yards in the final quarter of the 26-22 win. Some of that could’ve been chalked up to...
247Sports
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
dawgnation.com
National media shares its thoughts on Georgia football at the midpoint of 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t care all that much about national title odds or favorites to this point. He spends very little time worrying about them, instead focusing on this week’s opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. “I wouldn’t have cared. I don’t trust the source,” Smart said. “I...
Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coasting along at No. 1 making life at the top look easy with Vanderbilt followed by off week
ATHENS —Life at the top has been good for Georgia football, but Kirby Smart is not one to rest easy. The Bulldogs (6-0,. 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1 and are coasting into a 3:30 p.m. homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt as the favorites to win the national championship, per Circa Sports Book.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen
ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
dawgnation.com
Rian Davis wanted to walk away from Georgia football; Kirby Smart is very proud he didn’t
ATHENS — Rian Davis didn’t believe it at first. He sort of knew on Monday of last week he’d be starting for Georgia against Auburn, a first in his four-year Georgia career. But he didn’t really believe it until Wednesday or Thursday, after going through practice.
dawgnation.com
Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score.
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sees more physicality from Xavier Truss, a look at O-Line snap counts
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been critical of the Georgia offensive line this season but on Wednesday he was singing the praises of Xavier Truss. Truss, a redshirt junior who has started all six games at left guard for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, is starting to meet Smart’s standard for physicality up front.
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 6
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update
ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
Mom of murdered high school football player reveals what he did in his final days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a star football player who was shot and killed in a mall parking lot earlier this week said she does not think her son knew his killers. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed as he walked out of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Wednesday night.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
