Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events on Saturday, Oct. 15, including the chance to win a ride to school on a snowplow. The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31. The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford Health hosts Boo to the Flu events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several Sanford Health clinics in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg will hold vaccine events throughout the month of October so that families can say boo to the flu. Flu shots and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinics. According to a press...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede play home opener on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
