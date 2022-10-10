Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Anti-abortion group to stop at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Anti-abortion group ‘Created Equal’ will be at YSU on Wednesday. The goal is to educate college students on the reality of abortions. They will be showing videos on YSU’s Jumbotron at DeBartolo Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WYTV.com
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program. Athletic Director Carrie Stewart says the players love representing their school each week, especially after going through some tough times recently. “We are in the middle of building something,...
WYTV.com
Warren prosecutor announces run for judge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Warren City Prosecutor Traci Timko has announced she’ll be running for Municipal Court judge in 2023. Timko plans to seek the seat currently held by Judge Terry Ivanchak who is retiring at the end of next year. He’s unable to run again because of his age.
WYTV.com
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s no making fun of school meals in Austintown. The food service has had one item on the menu for 40 years: the cream turkey dinner. It’s served over mashed potatoes and comes with corn and sweet potatoes. A picture of the meal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
New Social-Emotional Learning Center aims to strengthen Boardman school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Center Intermediate School (BCIS) has an exciting project in the works for its more than 800 students, teachers and staff. It’s in the process of converting its second-floor auditorium into a Social-Emotional Learning Center. In a few short months, the room will be undergoing a complete transformation.
WYTV.com
Local marching band honors superfan with special needs
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been said that music brings people together. It’s certainly how a young boy living with special needs whose love for his local high school’s marching band’s music got him a front-row opportunity to dance and watch them play during a recent home game.
WYTV.com
New technology center to break ground at career center
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new innovative technology center is going to be built at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield. Board members approved the $1.1 million expansion project for the Energy Technology and Workforce Training Center and awarded the construction contract to J. Herbert Construction. A groundbreaking is set for Oct. 18.
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary School – Mrs. Cox – 3rd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Cox, 3rd grade teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The area in front of the building is fenced off as construction crews work to install new permanent restroom facilities for the center, which can be used all year.
WYTV.com
Southington Elementary School – Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell, 2nd grade teachers at Southington Elementary School, for having their class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!
WYTV.com
Comedian coming to Youngstown during nationwide tour
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A comedian who has been featured on Netflix will be stopping in Youngstown this coming spring. Nate Bargatze will be performing at the Covelli Centre for his 2023 The Be Funny Tour on Sunday, April 2, 2023. According to the press release, Bargatze has appeared on The...
WYTV.com
Local event aims to ‘stamp out’ stigmas surrounding mental health
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Stamp out Stigma brings awareness to mental health, specifically among men. The 9th annual event happened Wednesday at Penn State Shenango. A student began the event to host an open conversation about mental health among all genders. The keynote speakers are all men who have faced mental health struggles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A fire department spokesman said the truck was exiting the Madison Avenue Expressway and failed to stop, crashing into the building.
WYTV.com
Circus reveal big hit at local school’s book fair
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Bascom Elementary in the LaBrae School District kicked off its book fair Thursday. But it’s not your average book fair. Administrators said the goal is to make reading fun for kids. So, what better way than making it a big event like a circus so students can have fun and learn at the same time?
WYTV.com
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households...
WYTV.com
Giant puffball grows in Hubbard yard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A large puffball is growing in a yard in Hubbard. The homeowner said she started noticing the puffball getting bigger in her landscaping on Saul Drive about two weeks ago, and it’s just gotten bigger ever since. Others have grown there before but never this big, she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown. He was getting off of Interstate 680 south onto the Madison Avenue Expressway when he took a turn too quickly and tipped the truck over. The area is closed...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. volunteer fire dept. seeking levy renewal
ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is asking Saint Clair Township voters to approve its 3.5 mill renewal levy. The levy would provide both the Calcutta and Glenmoor volunteer fire departments over $400,000 for fire protection and prevention for five years. The cost per...
WYTV.com
Beloit Fire Department asking voters for money to maintain equipment
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A levy is on the ballot for the Beloit Fire Department that would nearly double its budget. If it passes, it would bring in $120,000 a year for the department. The proposed levy is for 6-mills. The last levy for the department passed in 2009....
WYTV.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase
(WKBN) – The Social Security Administration announced the cost of living adjustment for Social Security beneficiaries in 2023. It’s an 8.7 percent increase — the highest in 40 years. Cassandra Valentini, with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, said this is monumental for older adults. “There have been...
Comments / 0