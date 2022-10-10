NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, with a few areas seeing their first freeze of the season! Las Vegas and Gallup have dropped to 32 degrees this morning. Most spots across the east are cooler than yesterday, because of a series of cold fronts that have been moving in from the plains. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler this afternoon, especially in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, skies will stay sunny and dry, with mostly light winds.

