New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department subject of latest cyber attack
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department manages more than 500,000 individuals and businesses across the state. Right now the department is working with a cyber security company after noticing suspicious activity on its technology systems last Friday. On Tuesday, some licensees with the RLD received a letter from the department’s […]
Lawmakers discuss Copper Flat Mining project in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history of copper mining – dating back to the early 1800s. Today state lawmakers discussed a copper mining project in Sierra County that would bring a lot of money and jobs to southern New Mexico. But opening a mine...
Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix
Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
New Mexico retailers now using private database to track retail criminals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ever-evolving scene of criminal intelligence has now moved into the world of retail crime. In an August news conference, some of New Mexico’s top officials announced a new partnership, allowing some of the state’s largest retailers to easily share crime data with police through a new system. Run by a company called […]
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Cooler temperatures and weekend storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, with a few areas seeing their first freeze of the season! Las Vegas and Gallup have dropped to 32 degrees this morning. Most spots across the east are cooler than yesterday, because of a series of cold fronts that have been moving in from the plains. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler this afternoon, especially in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, skies will stay sunny and dry, with mostly light winds.
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
Indiana mother sentenced to 115 years for poisoning oatmeal, strangling ex-boyfriend
An Indiana mother has been sentenced to 115 years in prison after being found guilty in an oatmeal-poisoning murder plot that stemmed from a contentious custody battle between her and the father of her 2-year-old child.
Rain chances end as drier weather returns
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a wet and cool week of weather, drier and warmer weather has returned. This will continue into the weekend, but another stormy pattern sets up by next Sunday. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Sandia National Labs expands partnership with universities around the country. Crime:...
