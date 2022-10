The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association, will gather members of the residential property management industry on October 25th for the 22nd Annual Residential Management Leadership Breakfast. The event will feature keynote remarks from Dan Garodnick, Director of the New York City Department of City Planning and Chair of the City Planning Commission, and celebrate the accomplishments of residential real estate professionals, including honoring four leaders for outstanding work in the field.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO