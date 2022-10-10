ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment

The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Q985

Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine

Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone

Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Civilian oversight of Chicago police off to slow start

CHICAGO - Chicago’s fledgling civilian police oversight commission has so far filled only two of 14 staff positions — a painfully slow start to reform vital to restoring the trust between residents and police that can be pivotal to solving violent crimes, alderpersons were told Tuesday. Testifying at...
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
dallasexpress.com

Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program

Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
CHICAGO, IL
