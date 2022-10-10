Read full article on original website
Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
northernpublicradio.org
The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment
The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine
Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone
Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
Illinois lawmakers want to expand insulin price caps to stop skyrocketing prescription costs
Illinois lawmakers are working to expand legislation capping the price of insulin so they apply to all residents of the state instead of just some.
One Illinois County is About to Give Some Residents $500 a Month
It's a trial program for what some want to see become a permanent fixture in American life. One Illinois county is about to begin giving some residents $500 a month in guaranteed income to see if this will begin to eliminate poverty. CBS News is reporting that Cook County, Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
Civilian oversight of Chicago police off to slow start
CHICAGO - Chicago’s fledgling civilian police oversight commission has so far filled only two of 14 staff positions — a painfully slow start to reform vital to restoring the trust between residents and police that can be pivotal to solving violent crimes, alderpersons were told Tuesday. Testifying at...
Report: Illinois drivers expect $6K cash to switch to electric car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new survey, the average Illinois driver would expect a $6,073 payment from the government to get them to switch to an electric vehicle (EV). The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach and asked drivers across the country how much compensation they would expect to get them […]
Illinois a top state for flood damaged vehicle resales
While Florida works to rebuild, there is a consumer warning sweeping across the country. A new report found that Illinois is one of the top 10 states where flood damage vehicles wind up for resale.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
