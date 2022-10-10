Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Free Dia de los Muertos festival at Mesa Arts Center is celebration the whole family can enjoy
MESA, AZ (Mesa Arts Center) - Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased.
AZFamily
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
AZFamily
Find your perfect watch at E.D. Marshall Jewelers’ 20th annual Watchtoberfest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (E.D. Marshall Jewelers) - Whether you are looking for a Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, or Panerai you will find the watch of your dreams at E.D. Marshall Jewelers.
AZFamily
Find everything you need for your home - inside and out - at Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
PHOENIX (Maricopa County Home & Garden Show) - Window World of Phoenix will be at this weekend’s Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, and they’ll have a special offer for you!
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — The recent weather pattern across Arizona has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen tons of sun and pleasant morning and evening temperatures with warm afternoons. However, this weekend we’ll see a reversal in this tranquil pattern. An area of low pressure off of...
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year
From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
AZFamily
Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding fundraiser event is coming to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre this Dec. 3!. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, and they start at $40 and go up to $300. This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. Proceeds from the event will go toward Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Native American art up for auction at Scottsdale gallery
PCSO searching for suspects after burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting. A Pinal County deputy shot at two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles. State Farm Stadium getting a glow-up just in time for Super Bowl. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The stadium became the...
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue
Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
'Our sport is what keeps our roots alive': Escaramuza alive and well in Arizona
PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix. The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra. It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired...
