Read full article on original website
Related
Douglas Budget
Archives Hosts Program on S.C. Lopez, the Voice for Wyoming's Latin Americans
The Wyoming State Archives hosts a presentation and Q&A session on, "Savino ‘S.C.’ Lopez, From Farmer to a Voice for Wyoming’s Latin Americans," with Sue Lopez and Cynthia Richmond on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m. This will be a live, in-person event with an option for...
Douglas Budget
Laramie’s Horst Wins State Andrus Award
Horst Will Be Honored Friday At A Banquet in Casper. Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14. Horst was...
Douglas Budget
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Celebrates International Day of the Girl by Honoring National Gold Award Scholarship Recipient
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is proud to recognize Rebekah (RJ) Schoen, this year’s recipient of the national 2022 Gold Award Scholarship. Nationally, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is recognizing the 3,500 members of the 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout class who identified the root cause of pressing issues in their communities, created sustainable solutions, and took action to earn the Gold Award: Girl Scouts’ highest achievement. This year’s class of world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in addressing real-life problems such as environmental sustainability, racial justice, mental and emotional wellness, and gender inequality in STEM.
Douglas Budget
Schell: Vote down ammendment A
The Wyoming County Treasurer’s Association is opposed to Amendment A, and asks you to vote AGAINST the ballot proposition which would allow local governments — cities, counties, schools, special districts, etc. — to invest your money in the stock market. County treasurers believe the primary objective of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas Budget
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0