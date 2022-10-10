Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is proud to recognize Rebekah (RJ) Schoen, this year’s recipient of the national 2022 Gold Award Scholarship. Nationally, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is recognizing the 3,500 members of the 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout class who identified the root cause of pressing issues in their communities, created sustainable solutions, and took action to earn the Gold Award: Girl Scouts’ highest achievement. This year’s class of world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in addressing real-life problems such as environmental sustainability, racial justice, mental and emotional wellness, and gender inequality in STEM.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO