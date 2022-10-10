ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Laramie’s Horst Wins State Andrus Award

Horst Will Be Honored Friday At A Banquet in Casper. Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14. Horst was...
CASPER, WY
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Celebrates International Day of the Girl by Honoring National Gold Award Scholarship Recipient

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is proud to recognize Rebekah (RJ) Schoen, this year’s recipient of the national 2022 Gold Award Scholarship. Nationally, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is recognizing the 3,500 members of the 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout class who identified the root cause of pressing issues in their communities, created sustainable solutions, and took action to earn the Gold Award: Girl Scouts’ highest achievement. This year’s class of world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in addressing real-life problems such as environmental sustainability, racial justice, mental and emotional wellness, and gender inequality in STEM.
WYOMING STATE
Schell: Vote down ammendment A

The Wyoming County Treasurer’s Association is opposed to Amendment A, and asks you to vote AGAINST the ballot proposition which would allow local governments — cities, counties, schools, special districts, etc. — to invest your money in the stock market. County treasurers believe the primary objective of...
WYOMING STATE
