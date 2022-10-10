Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
The Post and Courier
Candidate event at Cane Bay High School
Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
Charleston Battery parts with head coach Conor Casey
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery has parted ways with head coach Conor Casey after only one season. The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the separation was mutual. Casey was named head coach for the Charleston Battery in December 2021. He previously led the Colorado Rapids as their interim head coach […]
live5news.com
Defending champ Bencic commits to Credit One Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back three former champions next year to Charleston - Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens - for the highly-anticipated clay season kickoff on the WTA Hologic Tour. The WTA 500 tournament is set to return April 1 - 9, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.
Columbia Star
Locals run well in Charleston
Hammond’s Megan Joye ( 20: 37) and Emme Crosland (21:21) finished third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Skyhawks to first place in the team standings of the FB Hurricanes 5K in Charleston on October 8. Hammond had 37 points beating second place West Ashley by 37 and third place Pinewood Prep by 74. Sami Campbell (seventh, 22: 21) and Reily Campbell ( 10th, 22: 31) also had Top 10 finishes for the Skyhawks.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
live5news.com
Hampstead Mall renovation: Conway Park expected to finish by end of 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers are gearing up and getting ready to put in the work into revamping Conway Park in downtown Charleston. It’s a project city officials say could be done by the end of the year. The city of Charleston is partnering up with Charleston Parks Conservancy...
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
live5news.com
DD2 rolls out new program to increase access to dental care for students
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school district has rolled out a new program to bring dental care to tens of thousands of students, regardless of insurance. All 26,000 Dorchester School District Two students are eligible for a new program designed to increase access to dental care for students who may not be able to see a dentist otherwise.
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
counton2.com
Teen arrested for Saturday shooting in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on N Romney Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 in reference to a possible shooting.
live5news.com
City of Charleston donates to Anson Memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made an announcement Tuesday about a memorial that will be built in remembrance of 36 people of African and Native American descent whose remains were found at the Gaillard Center nearly a decade ago. The City of Charleston is donating $250,000 for...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
