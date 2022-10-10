Read full article on original website
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Rogers County Sheriff Named Oklahoma Sheriff Of The Year
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is named Oklahoma's Sheriff of the Year. The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association board of directors selected Walton out of all the Sheriffs protecting and serving the state's 77 counties. "The award means a lot to me, and it gives us a chance to showcase the men...
Tens Of Thousands Of Plants Seized, 20 Arrests Made In Latest Marijuana Raid In Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said its investigation into illegal marijuana operations is continuing to make strides across the state. Investigators found thousands of black-market plants over the past few weeks. Spokesperson Mark Woodward said this is just the tip of the iceberg in illegal grow busts. The seeds for...
Oklahoma Highway Safety Numbers Show Traffic Deaths On Decline
A report from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office shows the number of traffic deaths this year is far lower than the total in 2021. As of Oct. 11, there were 425 traffic deaths so far in 2022, the preliminary report said. During the same time in 2021, there were 524 fatalities.
Links Mentioned On Oct. 13, 2022
Parents of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida are in Oklahoma on a mission to end gun violence. For more information, click here. Library Of Distilled Spirits Hosting Halloween Bash. The Library Of Distilled Spirits is hosting its "Roaring 20s Halloween Bash"...
California Attorney General Investigating LA Redistricting
California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The...
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor
Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
2023 Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
State Tax Commission: Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax
Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay state income tax after all, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The OTC ruled the U.S. Supreme Court's decision over McGirt v. Oklahoma does not apply here, as tribal jurisdiction only applies to major crimes not taxes, according to the commission. The...
Social Security Benefits To Increase By 8.7% In 2023
The Social Security Administration is making its largest cost of living adjustment since 1981, giving a much-needed boost for many Oklahomans. The administration announced an increase of 8.7 percent, which equals an average monthly boost of about $144 in social security payments. For those on a fixed income, the extra...
Florida's Ian Insured Losses Near $4.5 Billion
With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion. According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.
Cold Front To Start The Morning, But Higher Temps Come Later
Cold front is racing through the state this morning. Bringing a strong north wind and initially a few showers and storms. Rain chances are the highest in northern Oklahoma this morning, with a slight chance in the OKC Metro. Gusty north winds and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger...
