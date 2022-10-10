ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmfe.org

Biketoberfest begins in Daytona Beach two weeks after Hurricane Ian

Biketoberfest starts today in Daytona Beach and runs through the weekend. The four day event comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped some 19 inches of rain in parts of Volusia County. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with Lori Campbell Baker, Daytona Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian

An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL

