The latest buzz: How Central Florida is addressing a mosquito uptick due to hurricane floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought floodwaters to Central Florida, and now residents are seeing the consequences of the standing water, creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Now, Orange County leaders are ramping up efforts to get the problem...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards.
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Biketoberfest begins in Daytona Beach two weeks after Hurricane Ian
Biketoberfest starts today in Daytona Beach and runs through the weekend. The four day event comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped some 19 inches of rain in parts of Volusia County. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with Lori Campbell Baker, Daytona Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director,...
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian
An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
Supply drop helps Central Florida residents impacted by Ian
The community came together to help their neighbors in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Deltona firefighters and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drop-off event in Deltona.
Florida residents flooding frustrations grow in Orlovista neighborhood
Residents in Orange County's Orlovista neighborhood are expressing their frustrations over flood management. The neighborhood suffered excessive flooding following Hurricane Ian, the likes of which have not been seen since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Projects underway to repair eroded Flagler Beach coastline in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation began work Wednesday to replenish critical segments of Flagler County shoreline that were eroded by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation A1A Coquina Project will install large coquina rocks in areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Push for improvements to help senior residents of Good Samaritan Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An Osceola County commissioner says he wants to make sure Good Samaritan Village is safe to live in before lifting a mandatory evacuation order. However, some residents are back, despite the risk. "We’re here under an evacuation order, and we’re here at our own risk," says Freddie...
Non-profit works to help flood victims on Stone Island find temporary housing
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Some families are out of their homes and living in hotel rooms, while others can't drive to the store because they are still surrounded by water. The non-profit Deltona Strong is partnering with organizations in the community to hand out hot meals and clothes. The...
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
St. Johns River to crest soon as flooding persists near Lake County homes
ASTOR, Fla. — It's been roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian pushed its way through Central Florida, and flooding continues to be a significant issue. Some areas along the St. Johns River are still projected to rise a bit. One homeowner in Astor doesn't have water in her home,...
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
