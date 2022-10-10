Read full article on original website
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition
If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
New Hummer EV Strands Owner
After spending $115,000 for a luxury all-electric pickup truck you’d expect the thing to work properly for a few years. Unfortunately for YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck, the GMC Hummer EV they bought almost immediately left one of the guys stranded in the middle of a left turn lane. When we say almost immediately, we mean the truck had under 250 miles on the odometer.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022
With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Is the 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss Actually a Boss?
As a mid-size truck, the 2023 Chevy Colorado is all-new. What's the deal with the Colorado Trail Boss? The post Is the 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss Actually a Boss? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Top 10 States Where Flood Damaged Vehicles Wind Up for Resale
According to a recent warning from Carfax, they found that flood damaged vehicles are often resold in these top 10 states, with many of vehicles being transported far from known flood regions where used car shoppers are more aware of flood damaged car scams. Used Car Buyers Beware Warning from...
Dopey driver plunges Smart car down 35ft lift shaft – after mistaking it for a parking spot
A DRIVER has had a lucky escape after she plunged her smart car down a 35ft lift shaft thinking it was a parking space. The woman, 38, was looking for a space in an underground car park in Stuttgart, Germany, when she rammed the closed lift door and plunged down the shaft.
Did You Know GM Copied Ford’s SecuriCode Keypad?
GMGM apparently started making its own version in 2015, which is very similar to Ford's keypad entry system.
4 Great Ford F-150 Alternatives for Less Than $37,000
The Ford F-150 is a superb choice for the full-size pickup truck segment, but it’s not for everyone. Take a look at these alternatives. The post 4 Great Ford F-150 Alternatives for Less Than $37,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp
A Tesla Semi electric truck was spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp near a highway in Northern California. After years of delays, Tesla has finally started production of the Tesla Semi last week. The first deliveries are expected to start on December 1, and the electric truck is going...
electrek.co
Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans
Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
electrek.co
StoreDot’s production-ready EV battery cells achieve 1K extreme fast charging cycles
Electric vehicle battery start-up StoreDot announced that its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cell technology has exceeded 1,000 charging cycles in a production-ready EV form factor. StoreDot says its XFC EV battery cells repeatedly charged from 10-80% capacity in just 10 minutes and then discharged for one hour before recharging....
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
What’s New With the 2023 GMC SUV Lineup?
Find out if the new 2023 GMC SUV lineup is worth your money, or if nothing has really changed. The post What’s New With the 2023 GMC SUV Lineup? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended technologies in new vehicles to prevent the driver from driving over the speed limit. CNN’s Pete Muntean has the details.
electrek.co
Hyundai Group will transform entire lineup to fully-connected, Software Defined Vehicles by 2025
Following its “Unlock the Software Age” global forum earlier this evening, Hyundai Motor Group has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles (gas and electric) across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. This new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles, which will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. To support this new era, the Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won (~$12.5 billion) to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
electrek.co
smart electric vehicle charging
Electric vehicle smart charging to go nationwide in the Netherlands, taking advantage of solar and wind energy. While there are some small-scale projects going on around the world, like Nissan and Enel with the LEAF in the UK and BMW with about 100 i3 owners in San Francisco, smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technologies are far from being widely adopted as forms of electric grid services.
