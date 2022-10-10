ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
Jalopnik

Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition

If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
CARS
Motorious

New Hummer EV Strands Owner

After spending $115,000 for a luxury all-electric pickup truck you’d expect the thing to work properly for a few years. Unfortunately for YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck, the GMC Hummer EV they bought almost immediately left one of the guys stranded in the middle of a left turn lane. When we say almost immediately, we mean the truck had under 250 miles on the odometer.
CARS
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022

With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
BICYCLES
torquenews.com

Top 10 States Where Flood Damaged Vehicles Wind Up for Resale

According to a recent warning from Carfax, they found that flood damaged vehicles are often resold in these top 10 states, with many of vehicles being transported far from known flood regions where used car shoppers are more aware of flood damaged car scams. Used Car Buyers Beware Warning from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Silverado#Ea#Gm#Vehicles#Lsb Gallery#F 150 Lightning#Gmc#Hummer Ev
electrek.co

Tesla Semi spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp

A Tesla Semi electric truck was spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp near a highway in Northern California. After years of delays, Tesla has finally started production of the Tesla Semi last week. The first deliveries are expected to start on December 1, and the electric truck is going...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans

Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS

Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
CARS
electrek.co

Hyundai Group will transform entire lineup to fully-connected, Software Defined Vehicles by 2025

Following its “Unlock the Software Age” global forum earlier this evening, Hyundai Motor Group has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles (gas and electric) across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. This new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles, which will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. To support this new era, the Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won (~$12.5 billion) to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
CARS
electrek.co

smart electric vehicle charging

Electric vehicle smart charging to go nationwide in the Netherlands, taking advantage of solar and wind energy. While there are some small-scale projects going on around the world, like Nissan and Enel with the LEAF in the UK and BMW with about 100 i3 owners in San Francisco, smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technologies are far from being widely adopted as forms of electric grid services.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy