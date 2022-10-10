Read full article on original website
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
Isiah Thomas named Michael Jordan as the best even before MJ got his first ring.
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
LeBron James finds a relatable meme on Twitter regarding how he blocks Savannah James' attacks at home.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
LeBron James Jumps Out Of Filled-Up Pool In Clearly-Doctored Clip
The marketing behind the Nike LeBron 20 has been interesting. LeBron James is ready to embark on his 20th season in the NBA. This is a very interesting time for the Lakers superstar, as he needs to lead his team to a productive season, otherwise, his window for a fifth championship will close on him very quickly.
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
A former Lakers player revealed that Jim Buss wanted to trade Kobe Bryant and make Andrew Bynum the leader of the team.
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Stephen Curry Introduces 10th Signature Shoe
Curry Brand and Under Armour are releasing the 10th signature basketball shoe for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
When LeBron James And Anthony Davis Play Together, The Lakers Win Almost 70% Of Their Games
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a great record when both of them are healthy.
LeBron James to be highest-paid NBA player for 9th straight year with estimated $124.5 million
LeBron James is set to become the highest-paid NBA player in history this season, and that’s with a low estimate. James topped for the ninth straight year on Thursday, and he's nearly $30 million ahead of everyone else. The league’s ten highest-paid players are set to collect about $750...
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny signs lucrative Nike NIL deal
Basketball legend LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny has signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on what’s next for the rising star.Oct. 11, 2022.
Dwyane Wade on Netflix’s New Redeem Team Doc—and His Favorite Kobe Bryant Memory
The basketball star on a new doc that revisits the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, and teen sensation Victor Webanyama
T1 wrap up first place in Group A at Worlds group stage
T1 won all three of their matches on Thursday to wrap up first place in Group A at the League
