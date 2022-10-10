ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Family avoids disaster after rockfall hits car near Cedar City

By Brian Schnee
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzHGI_0iTm3I1c00

A family is counting its blessings after encountering a damaging rockfall near Cedar City over the weekend.

“It just rained boulders. We just came around a bend and it started raining boulders,” said Jordan Armga, who was in a vehicle with her three children and husband. “Our toddler was sitting behind the driver in her car seat and the biggest rock hit right on her door; took out her door handle, but another 4-to-6 inches and it would have went through her window.”

Armga’s husband, Harrison, was driving when the rocks started falling into the roadway on State Route 14 on Saturday.

“Saw a couple of boulders come out in the road and then the massive one hit that other truck and exploded, and one of those hit the door of our car,” said Harrison. “I stopped and that’s when more boulders were coming down and I just floored it to get out of the way.”

The Armga’s were heading back towards Cedar City after spending part of the day checking out fall foliage. The other vehicle involved was driving the opposite direction and ended up colliding with a boulder head-on.

“It was a man and his son, and his son must have been 8 or 9 years old, just a little boy. He actually took the biggest hit, the little boy, because he was coming up the mountain on the side where the rocks were falling,” said Jordan.

According to the Armga's, the two in the truck were able to escaped any serious injury.

“It was a miracle, it was a miracle,” said Jordan.

Following the accident, the family said people immediately got out of their cars to help move the boulders from the road and check on people involved before law enforcement or emergency personnel could arrive.

“People got out of their cars. People just rushed out of their cars to move rocks," explained Jordan. "There was guy pulling a mini-excavator down the mountain and he pulled that off his trailer and moved the boulders out of the road before law enforcement showed up.

“There were just angels all around.”

While none of the seven people involved sustained notable injuries, both vehicles were badly damaged.

“They need to do something about that road, they need to figure out an alternative because someone’s going to get badly hurt,” said Jordan.

Both the Armga's noted a few potential solutions for the area to prevent instances like this from happening again. They suggested fencing, netting or additional barriers.

According to the Utah Geological Survey , published reports of landslides and rockfall activity have been coming in since 1949. Oddly enough, the incident this past weekend occurred on Oct. 8, exactly 11 years from the date of a massive landslide that wiped out the same stretch of road.

“That is an active slide area has been for years,” said Sgt. Scott Mackelprang with Utah Highway Patrol, who not only noted the date correlation, but acknowledged how busy Highway 14 and surrounding areas are this time of year.

“When you’re driving canyon routes, be aware of rocks that are piled on the shoulder and things like that that can be evidence of smaller rocks that have come down," warned Mackelprang. "That would be a good indicator that there are more rocks or larger rocks coming in those same areas.”

Because there are so many canyon roads and stretches that have similar characteristics, the Utah Department of Transportation patrols these areas to see if rockfalls have taken place and proceed to clear the area. Following each incident involving serious crashes, UDOT says that it evaluates those specific locations.

Comments / 0

Related
890kdxu.com

One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George

(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify man found dead at Ivins construction yard

IVINS, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man found dead “under suspicious circumstances” Monday morning following an alleged burglary at an Ivins construction yard. Detectives discovered the body of Lewis Russell, of Ivins, on the ground...
IVINS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Cedar City, UT
Accidents
890kdxu.com

BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
IVINS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Rockfall#Traffic Accident
ABC4

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
PAROWAN, UT
890kdxu.com

St George Man Sentenced To Probation Following Attack

(St. George, UT) -- A St. George man is being placed on probation after admitting to attacking another man. A judge agreed to put Riley Trey Ballard on probation after he took a plea deal earlier this year. This comes after a man accused Ballard and three others of stomping his head into the concrete while jumping him. Ballard was also ordered to pay the victim ten thousand dollars in restitution.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy