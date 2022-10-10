ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia unleashes attacks in Ukraine; inside the Kevin Spacey trial; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago
Bryan College Station Eagle

POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
POTUS
Bryan College Station Eagle

UN General Assembly condemns Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian regions

The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would supply air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, urging Russia's Vladimir Putin to "return to the table" to discuss making peace.
MILITARY
Bryan College Station Eagle

Does Biden want to destroy America?

Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? And not drilling for it. And yet, we are begging Saudi Arabia for more of its oil. This country was built on fossil fuels,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s military also said it detected North Korea firing about 170 rounds of artillery from eastern and western coastal areas near the border region and that the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the Koreas established under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now. Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday).
WORLD
Bryan College Station Eagle

A frustrated conservative speaks out

Higher prices on everything, shortages of all kinds, more restrictions and regulations, efforts to limit free speech, trying to limit your Second amendment rights, lock downs, canceling anyone they disagree with, skyrocketing crime — to state a few. If you are a conservative, you are expected to shut up...
DONALD TRUMP
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37% in March, according...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
