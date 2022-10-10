Russia unleashes attacks in Ukraine; inside the Kevin Spacey trial; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 7:49 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, said that “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
UN General Assembly condemns Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian regions
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would supply air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, urging Russia's Vladimir Putin to "return to the table" to discuss making peace.
Does Biden want to destroy America?
Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? And not drilling for it. And yet, we are begging Saudi Arabia for more of its oil. This country was built on fossil fuels,...
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine's southern offensive is succeeding.
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s military also said it detected North Korea firing about 170 rounds of artillery from eastern and western coastal areas near the border region and that the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the Koreas established under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now. Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday).
US rail strike threat returns; Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' deal; 'rough' week for NFL officials
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and NUHA DOLBY - Associated Press. Updated 4 hrs ago. By JOHN ANTCZAK - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs ago. By...
A frustrated conservative speaks out
Higher prices on everything, shortages of all kinds, more restrictions and regulations, efforts to limit free speech, trying to limit your Second amendment rights, lock downs, canceling anyone they disagree with, skyrocketing crime — to state a few. If you are a conservative, you are expected to shut up...
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump In Final Public Hearing
The panel revealed recently obtained Secret Service emails showing the agency was fully aware of the threat of violence in the days and weeks before Jan. 6.
Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37% in March, according...
Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases
Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said.
Elon Musk is under federal investigation, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
