Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Report: Bruce Irvin, Seahawks to reunite

Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team. According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report. The Seahawks have not listed the...
SEATTLE, WA
WBOY

Matchup within the matchup: Zach Frazier vs. BU’s Siaki Ika

Two big bodies will collide at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday. Over the past few seasons, Zach Frazier has been tabbed the strongest player on the WVU roster by a number of his teammates and coaches. He has two Iron Mountaineer Awards to prove it. The Fairmont native will put...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Former Mountaineer Standout Shane Young Heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame

Seven years after earning a spot in the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, former West Virginia University standout Shane Young will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) Hall of Fame this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Young graduated from West...
MORGANTOWN, WV

