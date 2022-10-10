Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.

