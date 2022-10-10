Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Peter R. King
Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.
news8000.com
Arthur J. Kanz
Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
news8000.com
Constance “Connie” Strand
Constance Elaine Heaser Strand, age 84, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Fountain City, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Benedictine Living – St. Anne in Winona, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born July 24, 1938, to Evelyn (Cook) and Eugene Heaser at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She grew up on the family farm near Altura, and graduated with honors from Plainview High School in 1956.
IN THIS ARTICLE
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
winonapost.com
Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming
Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road...
KAAL-TV
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant
The historic Alma Hotel Restaurant & Bar in Alma, Wisconsin is closed temporarily following a fire Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said firefighters responded to 201 N Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the building. Fire crews found fire in the kitchen...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
news8000.com
La Crescent-Hokah advances in section tourney with 2-1 win over Dover-Eyota
Brady Grupa’s second-half strike put the Lancers up 2-0 as La Crescent-Hokah hung on for the 2-1 victory over Dover-Eyota in the Quarterfinals of the Section 1A Tournament. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Isolated Showers or Light Mix in Spots This Evening, Chilly Overnight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 34F / Friday’s Forecast High: 47F…. Some areas saw some light snow this morning, mainly across higher terrain and ridge tops. See the stats below on when we typically see the first flakes of the season in the La Crosse area. Chance of light rain...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Comments / 0