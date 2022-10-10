ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him.

Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the Course of Committing Unlawful Detention, a Third Degree Felony, and four counts of Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, a Class B Misdemeanor.

This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America

Officers with the Smithfield Police Department (SPD) say that they were dispatched to 295 South 830 East on October 8 on reports of a Domestic Dispute. The caller, Walker, reportedly told police that the man accompanying her was having a “psychotic episode” and was being physically violent.

After arriving on the scene, police say that Walker claimed the man had hit her on her right arm and left side.

The man reportedly then offered to show police video footage of the incident, which officers say showcased Walker “trying to bring out the (man’s) ‘other personality’ by speaking in incantations.” In the video, police say Walker was seen tightly gripping the man’s left arm to the point where she cut into his hand using her nails.

Police records note that Walker was noncompliant with the man’s numerous requests for her to stop. After reportedly kicking the man several times, SPD says Walker was visibly upset and retrieved a pair of scissors, stating that she was “going to stab the (man).”

NOW: Truck crashes, spills 400 gallons of fertilizer on I-80 ramp

Officers say the man then took a defensive position, to which Walker held the scissors above her head “in an intimidating fashion,” not allowing the man to escape.

SPD states that the altercation between the two woke up the four children who were asleep in the residence.

After first responders were dispatched, Walker was booked in the Cache County Sheriff’s Office on the charges previously listed.

