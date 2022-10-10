ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football replaces helicopters on South Fort Myers field after Hurricane Ian

By Derek Kopp
 3 days ago
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Florida, the fall is dedicated to football, with every field lit up on Friday nights, but due to Hurricane Ian, many stadiums have been left unused over the past week, except for South Fort Myers.

When you think about the field at South Fort Myers High School, you think of the names that have come through the program, which are among the best in Lee County history.

The first to come to mind would be players like Sammy Watkins and Jayron Kearse, but over the last ten days, football was the last thing you’d think of if you saw images of the high school and football field.

The school and the field were transformed into a safe haven for those that needed it in their darkest hour.

“This field has seen everything from helicopters flying onto it, we were evacuating people and taking them in. So this field has seen a lot in the past few days on top of a hurricane,” South Fort Myers Athletic Director Allen Woodard said.

Following Hurricane Ian, the home of the Wolfpack was used as a shelter and the field a landing site for military helicopters assisting in search and rescue operations.

“I never in a million years would’ve thought of seeing people rescued off of the islands and landing right here out on this field literally saving people’s lives,” South Fort Myers Principal Ed Mathews said.

The humbling reality of what had happened all around them with the goalposts on the field either broken or leaning, portable toilets in the parking lot, and little reminders of what blew through.

“It just reinforced how dramatic and how tragic that storm was. People’s lives were lost, and the people that survived they will never forget it ever,” Mathews said.

Today, for the first time since the storm, the Wolfpack went back to work and were practicing in pads for the first time.

“It is still home, and we are glad to be out here and glad to be out here and have the opportunity to come out here and play the game that we love,” South Fort Myers head football coach Willis May said.

Getting back on the field together as an escape from what these last few weeks have brought.

“I am just grateful to be playing football, you know. Not many teams are playing this week, and I’m just glad to be back on the field,” South Fort Myers junior quarterback Chase Enguita said.

Building towards a return to Friday night lights without forgetting the strength and love that was taught through their shared experiences on the field after Hurricane Ian.

“There is not another time like Friday night and to get to run out of the tunnel and come out here and play a game against another opponent. It warms your heart and makes you feel good,” Coach May said.

“Ian may have knocked us down, but we are going to get back up, and we are going to be better because of it,” Mathews said.

The Wolfpack will return to the field this week against rival Fort Myers.

