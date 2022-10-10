ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

YMCA of Southern WV offers childcare program for working parents

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320GFZ_0iTm2UPJ00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local program is helping parents keep their kids active during days off school.

Tourists come to WV for the scenic fall season

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley offers School Days Off, a program that provides childcare for working parents. Kids play games, do arts and crafts and swim in the Y’s pool as part of the program.

Josie Showalter, child care director for the Y, explains how the program helps local parents.

“It’s a program that we started up and we’re doing any day that Raleigh County is closed, including snow days or prescheduled days but the YMCA is operational,” said Showalter. “We’re gonna open up the facility and parents can pre-register and bring their children to use the YMCA’s facility and amenities while they work and get child care.”

The history of Bridge Day and why it means so much to WV

You do not have to be a member of the YMCA to utilize this program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Annual Dictionary Project returns in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Every child deserves an opportunity to receive everything they need to have a great education and one event in Mercer County aims to do just that. Concord University along with Bluefield State University have partnered with Princeton Rotary Club to host the annual Dictionary Project at Mountain Valley Elementary School on […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Concord University hosts free vaccine clinic with boosters

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students and community members have an opportunity this Friday, October 14, 2022, to get free Covid-19 testing as well as vaccine on Concord’s Campus. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a first come first serve vaccine clinic where community members and students […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
WVNS

Dental hygiene tips for kids when it comes to Halloween candy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is the one time of year where children can get their fill of candy, but the real concern are cavities and dental hygiene. Dr. Skylar Poe, an Associate Dentist at Shady Spring Dental Care shared her insight on some tips for trick-or-treaters and how to have fun trick-or-treating for candy […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County woman celebrates her 102nd Birthday!

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Back on September 12, 2022, Dolores Pritchett, who also goes by “Dody”, celebrated her 102nd birthday at Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Bluefield, West Virginia. Employees of Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surprised Pritchett with a party and personalized everything by her favorite hair bows and her favorite color. “This […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Arts And Crafts#Ymca Of Southern Wv#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Best Bow Christmas Contest announced by First Lady Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Christmas spirit is starting to spread and what better way to start preparing your holiday decorations by making a new one! First Lady Cathy Justice announced today, October 13, 2022, the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest, eligible to all West Virginians nineteen and older. The winner of the contest will […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Ride to Bridge Day with shuttles provided by the Bridge Day Commission

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County is making access to Bridge Day easy with shuttles. Shuttles are stationed at locations throughout the county including at the Fayetteville Walmart, Fayette Landing Shopping Center, and Midland Trail High School as well as more locations listed on their website. Tim Maylor, the Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Fire Department welcomes three new members

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley community can expect to see some new faces in the Beckley Fire Department as they added three new members Tuesday, October 11, 2022. John Miller, Samuel Chaber and Tyler Robinson all took their oath of office earlier today and after a few months of training will be ready to […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

October in the Park brought fun to Fayette County Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– October in the Park returned for its second year at Fayette County Park. The park began the event in 2022 to help bring more traffic to the park and was considered a success as more than 1500 people came out for the event. Angel Duncan, the Park Assistant for Fayette County park, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Railroad Days returns

The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Beaver Business Wants to Bring People Together

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver opened its doors to the public on February 5th this year. It occupies the space which housed Padrino’s, a longtime favorite of locals. Alex George is a native of Raleigh County. His family owned and operated...
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Bluefield University Theatre Department presents Dracula

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University Theatre Department is presenting the Gothic thriller Dracula! It will be playing in the Harman Auditorium on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. There will also be a special Halloween performance Halloween night at 7:30 P.M. […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy