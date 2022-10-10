Read full article on original website
Daddy Longleg
3d ago
I have seen more teens getting arrested than adults lately. Where did we go wrong in this society?..
Reply(1)
4
John Perez
3d ago
but ask the parents their kids are good kids we all protect our children this is a lack of parenting
Reply
3
Irene Rodriguez
3d ago
Amazing how criminals get all the breaks. That’s why crime continues. In the meantime, someone’s loved one is dead.
Reply
3
