New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
5 Reasons New Jersey Beaches Are Far Superior To Any Others
I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too. I've been coming here my entire life, and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future. When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun.
Comedian won’t press charges against beer thrower at NJ comedy club
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The comedian who chugged a beer after it was thrown at her head during her set will not be pressing charges against the man who threw it, according to police. It happened while Ariel Elias was mid-set at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club on Saturday night...
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
This Strange Product Could Be Hitting New Jersey Shelves In The Near Future
I like when brands try to branch out of the norm and do something a little different but I'll be honest, I'm not too sure how I feel about this one. Let's talk about Egg Nog. It's a classic holiday beverage, you can drink it plain, or with a shot of spiced rum in it to really feel the warmth of the season!
Gov Murphy: Updated kids COVID-19 booster available in NJ
TRENTON — Gov. Murphy says the Garden State is ready to provide updated coronavirus vaccine boosters targeting the latest dominant strains that have been approved for kids 5 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old, while the...
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years
If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?
Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
KIDS・
NJ ranks 32nd in U.S. for animal collisions, but worst months beginning
As rutting season intensifies and more and more groups of deer are congregating along New Jersey roadways, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack of State Farm's annual, state-by-state ranking of animal collisions claims. From July 1, 2021 through this past June 30, New Jersey placed...
When is the Best Time to See the Fall Foliage in New Jersey
I love taking a fall drive and seeing the beautiful leaves. Aah, crisp air, apple cider, and fall leaves. The reds, deep oranges, and yellows throughout New Jersey and surrounding areas. We are so lucky here at the Shore we see all 4 seasons, and fall is a big fan favorite. I would always choose summer but there is something fresh, like a new beginning in fall.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Grab the umbrella, NJ: Thursday is this week’s one and only wet day
Thursday is not going to be a nice weather day. But that's OK. In my opinion, we should happily accept every raindrop the sky is willing to give. It is amazing how quickly we recovered from severe drought conditions this month. But we absolutely do not want to spiral into a new rainfall deficit. (And, of course, several parts of the state are still behind normal precipitation for the year.)
Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux
LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
Central Jersey Could Soon Be An Official Place Ending The Debate
In our state, we’ve all agreed that North and South Jersey exist. It always has been, but for some weird reason, we've never decided what to do with the heart of our state. Is Central Jersey a thing? Well, the decision on that is about to be official. If...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
NJ weather: It’s only going to rain one day this time around
The big weather headline here is still a storm system set to dampen New Jersey's mood (and weather) on Thursday. It is not going to rain all day. In fact, rainfall totals and the severe thunderstorm threat have scaled back a bit. It's just going to be a flip to inclement and fairly unpleasant weather.
Tom Brady Reaches Out To Injured Holmdel, New Jersey Teen
We all have our favorite team, but sometimes football transcends the sport and a human connection is made. This is one of those times. When football legend Tom Brady heard about our injured Senior out of Holmdel, New Jersey he reached out to show his support. It was a tragic...
Keyport HS football player suffers spinal cord injury, NJ’s second of season
KEYPORT — A high school football player from Keyport is the second Monmouth County teen in recent weeks to suffer a severe spinal cord injury while playing. Logan Blanks, a senior linebacker, was hurt during a division game against Lakewood High School on Saturday. After several intensive surgeries over...
