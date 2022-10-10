Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
Sheridan Media
SCLT Talk Features Tie Hacks from Southern Wyoming
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Hub on Smith presented a program by Dave McKee, current president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association on the tie hacks in Southern Wyoming, 1906 -1912. McKee recently completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Halloween Across Wyoming: Plenty Of Time Left To Get In The Halloween Spirit
Two spirits are said to haunt Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne since an immigrant died working on the bell tower, along with the pastor who hired him. That's just one of several haunted or harrowing locations that may appear...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Want $70M Annual Boost For Wyoming Education
Lawmakers are requesting a $70 million annual increase to Wyoming's public school funding to adjust for inflation, after hearing that teachers may be harder to keep and attract to the state. The request, made Monday after a vote of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on Riverton's Main Street by Cody Beers. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Died Alone 2,000 Miles Away
When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn't sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
Daily Iowan
Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics
After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
aspenpublicradio.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
capcity.news
Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest open with prizes for winning entries
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wildlife Magazine's annual photo contest is open and accepting submissions from photographers of any age and skill level, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. Winning entries will get published in the February 2023 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife, which is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly
What used to be Wyoming's most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don't know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Corporations Committee shoot down the Secretary of State oversight draft bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Joint Corporations Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee scraps a bill that could have examined the scope of the Secretary of State’s duties and election security at the Capitol on Thursday. ”The Superintendent’s powers are spelled out in the constitution; the Secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nearby Wyoming: An Autumn Adventure in the Rawah Wilderness Right Outside of Wyoming
While Wyoming boasts many wonderful gems to visit throughout the year, traveling to some of the Cowboy State's neighboring states can be incredibly rewarding. One of the best spots to visit in the fall is the Rawah Wilderness area of...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming's election process. Allred sent a letter to the state's county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Considers Running As Write-In After Losing To Cousin In Primary
Although state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, lost his primary election, he said he's strongly considering getting back into the House District 44 race as a write-in candidate. Republican Tamara Trujillo and Democrat Sara Burlingame are the only two candidates in...
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
