Wyoming State

Sheridan Media

SCLT Talk Features Tie Hacks from Southern Wyoming

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Hub on Smith presented a program by Dave McKee, current president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association on the tie hacks in Southern Wyoming, 1906 -1912. McKee recently completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as...
Wake Up Wyoming

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Want $70M Annual Boost For Wyoming Education

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers are requesting a $70 million annual increase to Wyoming’s public school funding to adjust for inflation, after hearing that teachers may be harder to keep and attract to the state. The request, made Monday after a vote of the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Riverton’s Main Street by Cody Beers. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
aspenpublicradio.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest open with prizes for winning entries

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wildlife Magazine’s annual photo contest is open and accepting submissions from photographers of any age and skill level, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. Winning entries will get published in the February 2023 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife, which is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What used to be Wyoming’s most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don’t know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Corporations Committee shoot down the Secretary of State oversight draft bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Joint Corporations Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee scraps a bill that could have examined the scope of the Secretary of State’s duties and election security at the Capitol on Thursday. ”The Superintendent’s powers are spelled out in the constitution; the Secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
Wake Up Wyoming

Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment

Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
