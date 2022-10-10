ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night

DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
Rams aim to get back on track hosting Wilks-led Panthers

CAROLINA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 1-4; Rams 1-4. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20

1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
Jordan Gross
This Date in Baseball-Koufax tossed his second shutout

1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his first NHL goal

1945 — The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1951 — Detroit’s Jack Christiansen returns two punts for touchdowns, but the Lions still lose, 27-21, to the Los Angeles Rams. 1962 —...
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

CLE Bieber(R)111-01.176-53.058-32.651-0 NYY Cortes(L)1:07p282812-42.446-11.956-33.0619-9 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Harper (2). RBIs_Olson (4), Riley (1), d'Arnaud (4). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Marsh); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 4. Runners moved up_Castellanos. PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wheeler, L, 0-1643315794.50. Bellatti100000110.00. Syndergaard100011160.00. AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wright,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Avalanche begin Cup defense with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters,...
CHICAGO, IL
Houston 4, Seattle 2

E_Valdez (). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), Alvarez (2). Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, James Hoye; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Carlos Torres. T_3:15. A_41,774 (41,168).
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Memphis 126, Detroit 111

MEMPHIS (126) Aldama 3-6 0-0 6, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Adams 2-4 1-5 5, Bane 7-16 1-1 16, Morant 12-21 6-8 31, Clarke 5-8 6-7 16, LaRavia 3-8 3-5 10, Roddy 4-8 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 2-2 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 46-101 27-38 126.
DETROIT, MI
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Houston leads series 2-0

LOB_Houston 18, Seattle 24. 2B_Alvarez, Peña, Díaz, Rodríguez 2, France, Haniger, Crawford, Santana. 3B_Rodríguez. HR_Alvarez 2, Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker, Suárez, Crawford. RBIs_Alvarez 7, Gurriel, Bregman 3, Tucker, Moore, Rodríguez 2, France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh. CS_Kelenic. S_Pressly. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First,...
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Brannstrom, Batherson), 10:16. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Cozens), 4:31. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Krebs, Okposo), 7:25. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1, 19:18 (en). 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Lyubushkin), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-11_36. Buffalo 9-15-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY

