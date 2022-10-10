Read full article on original website
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game's midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9.
No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap
Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone...
Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game's midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6.
No. 16 North Hunterdon edges out No. 18 Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Zoey Zahorchak had seven saves as North Hunterdon, No. 16 in NJ.com's Top 20, defeated No. 18 Phillipsburg 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Lauren Masters and Brooke Cahill had goals for North Hunterdon (11-4) with Sara Roberts and Maggie Sampson tallying an assist each. Jill Miller (9-4) had the only...
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com's Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Riverside over Burlington City - Field hockey recap
Gwenn Farrell starred for Riverside with three goals and one assist in its 7-0 win over Burlington City in Burlington City. Carlynn Venetz, Gianna Tete, Victoria Iwanicki and Alyssa Poloncyzk added one goal each in the victory.
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1.
River Dell over Passaic Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg paced River Dell with two goals in its 4-0 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Amelia Woelfel and Evanna Daibes added one goal each in the victory.
Princeton Day stages three goal comeback to defeat Robbinsville 4-3 in MCT quarters
Princeton Day freshman Amelia Lach hadn’t scored a goal all season but picked exactly the right time to start, as her score with 6:10 left to play capped a three goal comeback by the 5-seed Panthers as they defeated 4-seed Robbinsville in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament on Thursday in Robbinsville.
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory.
