ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap

Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap

Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6. The...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Sports
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hopewell, NJ
Sports
Hamilton Township, NJ
Sports
City
Hopewell, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap

Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Riverside over Burlington City - Field hockey recap

Gwenn Farrell starred for Riverside with three goals and one assist in its 7-0 win over Burlington City in Burlington City. Carlynn Venetz, Gianna Tete, Victoria Iwanicki and Alyssa Poloncyzk added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Passaic Valley - Field hockey recap

Marisa Schoenberg paced River Dell with two goals in its 4-0 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Amelia Woelfel and Evanna Daibes added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech. The N.J. High School...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy