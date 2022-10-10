ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maud, OK

Comments / 10

slim chicken
2d ago

Most of these small towns just like mine never properly mapped the cities lines. Now crews trying to modernize the infrastructure and spend all that grant money are just digging and drilling blind into these situations. Hopefully after all the work is completed all lines will be up to date with proper surveys and maps to prevent this in the future.

Reply
2
Thor_Odinson
3d ago

Sounds like the water department either don't know where their own lines are or aren't marking them, that is if the crew that is putting in the fiber optic lines call in a locate like they're supposed to.

Reply
2
