Read full article on original website
slim chicken
2d ago
Most of these small towns just like mine never properly mapped the cities lines. Now crews trying to modernize the infrastructure and spend all that grant money are just digging and drilling blind into these situations. Hopefully after all the work is completed all lines will be up to date with proper surveys and maps to prevent this in the future.
Reply
2
Thor_Odinson
3d ago
Sounds like the water department either don't know where their own lines are or aren't marking them, that is if the crew that is putting in the fiber optic lines call in a locate like they're supposed to.
Reply
2
Related
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
2 trapped in semi rollover accident
According to Oklahoma City Fire Department, a semi rollover crash trapped two people Wednesday night.
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
KOCO
Semitruck driver hits OHP unit while trooper was helping redirect traffic on I-35
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma trooper is lucky to be alive after a semitruck pulling double trailers slammed into their unit earlier this week on Interstate 35 in Cleveland County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the trooper was helping direct traffic as crews worked to clear a jack-knifed...
news9.com
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KTEN.com
Natural gas plant explosion rocks Coal County warehouse
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Multiple first responders were called to a natural gas plant explosion along County Road 3840 on Tuesday night. A resident called Coalgate Fire Department around 10 p.m. after hearing the blast. The Marathon Petroleum Corp. warehouse suffered severe damage. The Caney Volunteer Fire Department said several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
KOCO
Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs
SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
KOCO
Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact
CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
Comments / 10