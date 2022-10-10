ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘There’s got to be a better solution than killing’: Anti-death penalty advocates request moratorium on OK executions

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – As time runs out for the 23 death row inmates currently on Oklahoma’s two-year execution schedule, anti-death penalty advocates are demanding Governor Kevin Stitt call for a moratorium on the state’s executions.

The year 2022 began with 43 death row inmates, 25 of which have scheduled executions over the next two years.

Three of those sentences have been carried out so far this year: Donald Grant , Gilbert Postelle , and James Coddington .

Of the remaining 2022 scheduled executions, Benjamin Cole’s is set to be executed Oct. 20, Wade Lay’s execution is on hold for a competency hearing and Richard Glossip was granted a 60-day stay of execution by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Richard Fairchild’s clemency hearing is set for Oct. 12.

John Hanson , whose execution date is set for Dec. 15, must wait until November for his clemency request.

Oklahoma lawmaker will fight to end death penalty if Glossip executed

Several anti-death penalty advocates are calling on Governor Stitt to implement a moratorium on the state’s executions and allow for the reevaluation of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czYLJ_0iTm1o0K00
An anti-death penalty advocate’s sign reading, “Execution is not the solution.” KFOR photo.

“It’s like a nightmare you wish you could wake up out of. You wish, you know that you could just hug and hold your loved one. You wish you could feel their breath,” said Antoinette Jones, the sister of former Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones. “I’m not going to be able to talk on the phone to them anymore. They’re going to be dead and that’s something that I could not play around with in my mind. I could not accept. I would not accept.”

Julius Jones was convicted of Paul Howell ‘s 1999 murder and sentenced to death.

However, Gov. Stitt commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November 2021.

Antoinette told KFOR just because her brother has been removed from death row, doesn’t mean she’ll stop fighting for those who are still facing an execution.

“There’s got to be a better solution than killing. If we’re saying it’s wrong to kill, we should not be legally killed,” added Antoinette.

She along with dozens of other anti-death penalty advocates flooded Gov. Stitt’s office Monday morning to deliver a petition that outlines what they believe to be flaws in the state’s criminal justice system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QW4Zj_0iTm1o0K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vwS0_0iTm1o0K00
Antoinette Jones along with other anti-death penalty advocates heading to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to drop off a petition Monday morning. KFOR photo.

Twenty-five men, whose cases include serious claims of innocence, racial bias, severe mental illness, intellectual disability, and severe childhood trauma and abuse, are all scheduled for execution. These cases reveal deep systemic flaws in Oklahoma’s capital punishment system and illustrate the egregious unfairness and cruelty of the death penalty in general.

Stop Oklahoma Executions petition

The petition also states, “Oklahoma has the highest execution rate per capita of any state. But half of the death sentences have been overturned due to mistakes and legal errors.”

Since 1976, 190 death row inmates have been exonerated – 10 of which were in Oklahoma, according to former Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Chair, Adam Luck.

As of Monday afternoon, the petition has 5,923 out of 10,000 signatures .

A former Florida death row inmate who was exonerated after three years, Herman Lindsay flew in Sunday to be a part of this petition delivery.

Lindsay told KFOR they’re wanting Gov. Stitt to take another look at the 46 reform recommendations the Death Penalty Review Commission provided to his office in 2017.

Some of those recommendations include increasing training and education in the state’s criminal justice system.

“Several of the recommendations within the Report of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission were already being followed when the report was issued. Since then, several recommendations have been implemented and are currently being followed,” explained state Attorney General John O’Connor.

Former Oklahoma Governor calls on state officials to stop upcoming executions until system is reformed

In late July, News 4 sat down with former Governor Brad Henry who called on the state to put a hault to upcoming executions until the system was reformed.

“We [Death Penalty Review Commission] worked through every aspect of the death penalty process from the arrest to lethal injection,” said Henry in a previous interview. “We saw all kinds of inequities. We saw unfair tests. We saw problems that need to be addressed.”

Antoinette said they have yet to meet with Gov. Stitt, “that’s very unsettling. That hurts. But, you know, maybe he’s busy in a meeting, you know, but I pray that he is hearing. I pray that his staff is hearing. I pray that whoever he goes and talks to is hearing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ei17S_0iTm1o0K00
Anti-death penalty advocates holding a press conference shortly after handing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt a petition Monday morning. KFOR photo.
Oklahoma court reverses McGirt rulings in 4 death penalty cases

News 4 has reached out to Gov. Stitt’s office for comment, but they declined to comment.

When Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor was asked about the possibility of a moratorium based on Monday’s petition, he said, “The method of execution has been litigated and found to be a constitutional method of execution. A moratorium would do nothing more than delay lawful judgments and sentences from being carried out.”

In a previous statement to KFOR, O’Connor stated,

“All of the persons who are scheduled for execution have been afforded their due process rights over many years. As long as the death penalty remains a legal and appropriate punishment for the most evil and heinous crimes, this office will continue to enforce the law and make sure that justice is served for the victims of crime and for all Oklahomans. If the policy-makers want to change the law, that should be done through the legislature after vigorous public discussion.”

Benjamin Cole is the next death row inmate scheduled to die.

His execution is set for October 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Richard Glossip
Person
Julius Jones
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Capital Punishment#Death Row Inmates#On Death Row#State Of Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy