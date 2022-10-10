Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
kuer.org
Salt Lake City’s 2-year increase in homelessness is reflected across the West
Over the past two years, homelessness in Utah has grown. Comparing the pre-pandemic Point in Time counts of 2020 with 2022, the number of homeless people in Salt Lake City has increased by 7%. The counts tally the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. on a single night....
KSLTV
Utah man, son plead guilty in connection to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty Thursday for their actions in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal agents arrested Bradley James Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain in May. His son, Matthew Bokoski, was arrested in Chicago where he lives, KSL.com reported.
KUTV
Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Voters encouraged to share opinions on new SLC open lands bond
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is calling on registered voters to weigh in on the park, trails and open spaces bond, a ballot issue come Nov. 8. Voters will be deciding on the allowance of an $85 million fund towards the city’s land. If the bond funds are approved they will be used to create, improve, and renovate parks, trails and open space in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
KSLTV
Suspect in State Street shooting arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at 1416 S. State Street. The man was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Marquez is accused of shooting and attempting to kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
A cyberattack breached some Latter-day Saint member data. Here’s what we know
SALT LAKE CITY – A suspected state-sponsored cyberattack on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March successfully obtained the personal data of some church members, employees and contractors, but law enforcement authorities believe the risk to individuals is low, the church said in a release Thursday.
Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot
A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked a judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the church, widely known as the Mormon church. The suit accuses the Mormon church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter. In 2010, Adams confessed to his bishop, John Herrod, that he had sexually abused his daughter, according to legal records. Herrod reported the abuse to a church “abuse help line” and was advised not to report it to police or child welfare officials. The abuse was kept secret, and Adams continued raping his older daughter and her younger sister for several years. Adams was later charged by federal officials with posting videos of the abuse on the Internet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
KSLTV
Spectrum Academy breaks ground on North Salt Lake facility
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Spectrum Academy broke ground on a new facility Wednesday that will be specially designed for students participating in the Functional Skills track. There are currently 500 students on the waitlist for their North Salt Lake campus, located at 552 N. Cutler Drive. The new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylorsville man allegedly attempted to drown roommate over rent
A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
New details released in Sugar House apartment incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
Comments / 0